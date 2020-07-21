Cataracts are a clouding of your normal clear lens of your eye. People, who have cataracts, see through cloudy lenses. This is like looking through a cloudy or fogged-up window. Cataracts can make it more difficult to read, drive a car or see the expression on a person’s face.
Cataracts can develop so slowly in some people that they don’t even realize they have an eye problem. In the early stages, just a small portion of the eye’s lens may become cloudy. When the cloudiness of your eye’s lens increase over time (sometimes over a period of years) you may not see any vision problems until it begins to affect your daily life. Even though cataracts are quite common half of the people that develop cataracts are over 65. Most people that have vision problems are not aware that many common vision problems actually can be the results of cataracts.
If you begin to have any of the following signs you should see your doctor:
• Do colors appear faded or washed out?
• Do you have trouble seeing distant objects?
• Do you have a sensitivity to light and glare?
• Do you need for brighter light for reading and other activities?
• Do you have double vision in a single eye?
• Do you have a problem with glare at night while driving?
• Do you experience ghost images?
Even if you don’t experience any of the above signs after age 40 you should get your eyes examined every year to identify and treatable problems with your eyes before they become big issues. After age 50 it’s a must to get your eyes examined every year.
Family history can also make you more at risk for cataracts. In some families cataracts tend to occur at an earlier age. If you have a family member that developed cataracts before age 60 you may also be at risk of developing cataracts around the same age.
Diabetes also increases your risk for developing cataracts at any age three to fourfold. This is because of elevated blood sugar levels. Elevated blood sugar levels can cause changes in your lens, which in turn can cause cataracts. You can reduce your risk for cataracts if you control your blood sugar levels.
If you have been diagnosed with nearsightedness you are at a higher risk for developing cataracts. The reason for this is not known. People with nearsightedness tend to develop cataracts at an earlier age.
Long-term steroid use will also raise your risk for cataracts. Long-term use is classified as one year or more. Long term-inhaled steroids that are taken at high doses will raise your risk even more.
Some eye diseases such as chronic eye inflammation (uveitis) will increase your risk. Prior eye surgery for retinal problems have been linked to a higher risk.
Eye injuries may cause risk some years later. Getting hit in the eye during athletic participation will increase your risk. Protective gear is a must if you play sports. You should also be careful at work and home when your work puts your eyes at risk for injury.
Sun exposure will increase everyone’s risk for cataracts. If you’re going to be outside you should wear sunglasses. Everybody needs sunglasses, and not just in the summertime. Exposure to ultraviolet light over the years can damage the lenses of the eye. Any sunglasses are better than no sunglasses. Here is what you should look for in a pair of sunglasses. The tint is not what blocks ultraviolet light. It’s the special chemicals added when the lenses are made. Brown or amber tinted lenses block the sun’s rays best but they sometimes distort your vision. Gray and green lenses don’t block as much ultraviolet light but they don’t distort your vision. Wraparound frames are good, they block light above and below the eyes, but they shouldn’t block your side vision. Your sunglasses should be dark enough so you don’t see your eyes in a mirror. Plastic lenses are light but glass lenses don’t scratch as easily. Mirrored lenses offer extra protection against glare but scratches are a problem. Double gradient lens sunglasses are darker at the top and the bottom. These glasses are good for sports such as tennis and skiing. These glasses are not good for highly reflective sports such as bicycling and water sports. Everyone’s sunglass needs are different but everyone needs sunglasses. If you have special problems you should see a professional.
When cataracts start to interfere with your ability to read, drive or even just enjoy life you will need surgery. Most ophthalmologists in the US can perform a cataract surgery.
According to the Mayo Clinic web site there are two main surgical methods used to remove cataracts:
• In the first method your surgeon will use an ultrasound probe to break up the lens for removal. During the procedure called phacoemulsification your surgeon will make a tiny incision in the front of your eye (cornea) and inserts a thin probe into the lens substance where the cataract has formed.
That thin probe then transmits ultrasound waves, to break up (emulsify) the cataract and suction is used take out the fragments. The lens capsule is left intact to serve as a place for the artificial lens to rest. Stitches are used to close the tiny incision in your cornea at the completion of the procedure.
• In the second method your surgeon removes the lens in one piece. This is a less frequently used procedure called extracapsular cataract extraction. This requires a larger incision than that used for phacoemulsification. With this larger incision your surgeon remove the front capsule of the lens and the cloudy lens comprising the cataract. Again the back capsule of your lens is left in place to serve as a place for the artificial lens to rest. This procedure may be performed if you have certain eye complications. With the larger incision, stitches are required.
After your surgery you will see improvement in a few days. Colors will be brighter because you are looking through new lens. Most people will experience some itching or mild pain. Your doctor may ask you to wear an eye patch to prevent you from rubbing your eyes.
If you have vision loss, have persistent pain, have swelling, unusual eye redness or see spots you should go to the ER.
