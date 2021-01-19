Blood Pressure! Are they reading me right?
Did you know that 80% of blood pressure readings are wrong? A recent study reports that 80% of the blood pressure measurements taken by doctors and nurses are done improperly. This can cause numerous misdiagnoses. This means that some people may be taking medication that they really don’t need.
The American Heart Association has published recommended guidelines for taking blood pressure. In another study of doctors and nurses taking blood pressure found that none of them were following the guidelines. A study done in Amarillo, Texas, found that when a patient got an initial elevated blood pressure and then was given a second test, over 50% of the second readings recorded a lower reading. This could put the patient into a different treatment modality.
What is blood pressure? Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of your body though your arteries. Your blood pressure is the force of the blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. Each time your heart beats, which is about 60-70 times a minute at rest, it pumps out blood into your arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when your heart beats, pumping the blood. This is called systolic pressure. When your heart is at rest, between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is the diastolic pressure. Your blood pressure is always given in two numbers, the systolic and diastolic pressures. Both are equally important. Usually they are written one above or before the other, such as 120/80 mmHg. The top number is your systolic and the bottom is your diastolic.
The most common blood pressure mistake made by doctors and nurses is taking your blood pressure as soon as you come into the office. The American Heart Association recommends you should rest quietly for five minutes. Physical activity can raise your blood pressure 10 mmHg or more.
The American Heart Association recommends:
Patients should not exercise, drink caffeine or smoke for 30 minutes prior to measurement and should sit quietly for five minutes immediately before.
While the measurement is being taken, the patient should be comfortably seated with his/her back supported (not perched on a stool or a table) and with feet flat on the floor. The patient’s bare arm (the sleeve can be rolled up or if it is too constricting the shirt should be removed) should be supported at the level of his heart. The patient should lean their arm on an armrest or table or the doctor or nurse taking the reading should hold the patient’s arm, not letting it hang at the patient’s side.
The cuff must fit properly. A standard cuff will satisfy most people. People that are large or small will require special size equipment. The cuff should be placed one inch above the elbow. Digital monitors designed for home use, the cuff should be centered over the inside of the elbow.
No talking by the patient or the practitioner. Talking raises your blood pressure.
At an initial doctor visit two readings should be taken and the results should be averaged. If the readings differ by more than 5mmHg a third reading should be taken and averaged with the other two.
If you have to go to the bathroom go before your blood pressure is taken.
When taking your blood pressure at home you should follow the same guidelines. You should also compare your home readings with your doctor’s office visit.
Stress for the COVID-19 can raise your blood pressure. Cough medicine and other medications can also raise your blood pressure.
Taking your blood pressure once a year is enough. If you’ve been diagnosed with high blood pressure you should have a 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure (ABPM) reading at least once or twice a year. An ABPM reading takes a reading every 15 to 60 minutes over 24-hour period. This type of monitoring will help to determine if your medication is working to control your blood pressure.
Your blood pressure normally drops 10% to 20% during sleep. 29% of people with high blood pressure known as “nondippers” don’t get this nighttime dip. A “nondippers’s” blood pressure is high all the time. If a 24-hour blood pressure test shows your blood pressure never dips your doctor may advise you to take your medication at night around 9 p.m. This has been shown to reduce your risk of cardiovascular events by 61%. A cardiovascular event can include a heart attack.
Your blood pressure has a daily pattern. Your blood pressure is normally lower at night while you’re sleeping. Your blood pressure will rise a few hours before you wake up. Your blood pressure will continue to rise during the day and peaks in the middle of the afternoon. In the late afternoon and evening your blood pressure begins dropping again.
One of every three adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure. Seventy percent of people that had a heart attack had high blood pressure. Eighty percent of people that had their first stroke had high blood pressure. Seventy percent of people that had chronic heart failure had high blood pressure. The prevalence of hypertension in the African-American population is between 25-30%. Hypertension kills a disproportionate number of African Americans unnecessarily each year.
Make sure you get a correct blood pressure reading. It can be a life-or-death reading.
For more information contact your local American Heart Association.
