Online shoppers for medication often trust the pharmacies that appear near the top of their Google search. Are these sites safe just because they are at the top of the list? Just looking at an online pharmacy can’t tell you if it is fake. Illegal online pharmacies use fake, professionally done “store fronts” to make you think they are real. Many of the products they sell are fake, expired and sometimes unsafe. These online sites are so sophisticated they even fool health care. Only 3% of online pharmacies reviewed by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy are in compliance with U.S. pharmacy laws and practice standards.
The internet is sometimes a good source of health information, but it is always best to seek the right advice about any concerns or symptoms you may have from a health care professional. If you don’t, you may not have the right diagnosis for your issue. You could end up buying the wrong medicine for your issue.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the oldest consumer protection agency in the U.S. federal government. The FDA is responsible for protecting Americans by ensuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products and medical devices. The FDA ensures the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics and products that emit radiation. The FDA has no jurisdiction over prescription medication from other countries. The FDA does not guarantee the safety or effectiveness of foreign-made medication. Medicines approved in other countries might have slight variations or different ingredients that could cause harmful reactions. When you buy from an online pharmacy, you should know that your medicine has been authorized and that the FDA is monitoring the safety and quality of the medicine.
Even if the medicine you buy online looks the same, there is no guarantee that it is genuine or that it is the same medicine that was prescribed for you. As a result, your condition may go untreated. There is no way of knowing if the medicine has been tested and approved for human use. What is sent to you may not even be the medicine that was advertised on the website. There is no way to be certain how or where the medicine was made. This means you cannot know if the manufacturer operates to acceptable standards of quality and hygiene. The medicine may not have been packaged, labeled or stored correctly and could be out-of-date. There may also be no patient information, such as how to take the medicine or the information may simply be wrong. The active ingredient in a medicine is what makes it work. A medicine bought online may contain no active ingredient, too much or too little of an active ingredient or the wrong ingredients altogether. It could be useless in treating your medical complaint. Some medicines bought online have been found to contain dangerous toxic substances. Because there is no certainty about what is in the medicine you buy on the internet, you can’t be sure if it is safe to use alongside medicines you may already be taking. There could be interactions with your regular medicines.
Only your doctor, dentist and certain nurses can write you a prescription. You should only take prescription medicines under the care and supervision of a health care professional and not an online clerk.
Even our insurance plans are encouraging us to use home delivery of medications and online pharmacy services. As your cost for medications increase we are all looking for lower cost medications. Some people turn to online pharmacies to get low-cost medicines. Online pharmacies offer value, convenience and privacy when purchasing your medicines.
You should not use online companies that:
Allow you to buy drugs without a prescription or by completing an online questionnaire
Offer discounts or cheap prices that seem too good to be true
Send unsolicited email or other spam offering cheap medicine
Ship prescription drugs worldwide
State that the drugs will be shipped from a foreign country
Are located outside of the United States
Are not licensed by a state board of pharmacy in the United States (or equivalent state health authority)
Your online pharmacy should:
Require a valid prescription
Provide a physical address and phone number in the United States
Be licensed by a state board of pharmacy in your sate and the state they operate their pharmacy
Has a state-licensed pharmacist to answer your questions
If you have a problem with an online pharmacy you should report them to the FDA.
Types of complaints:
Unexpected side effects or adverse events can include everything from skin rashes to more serious complications
Product quality problems such as information if a product isn’t working properly or if it has a defect
Product use/medication errors that can be prevented. Various issues, including choosing the wrong product because of labels or packaging that look alike or have similar brand or generic names. Mistakes also can be caused by difficulty with a device due to hard-to-read controls or displays, which may cause you to record a test result that is not correct.
Therapeutic failures. These problems can include when a medical product does not seem to work as well when you switch from one generic to another.
