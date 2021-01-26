It’s possible a vaccinated person can pick up, carry and spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others. This means while the vaccine should keep you from getting symptoms there is still a chance you can pass the virus from person to person. You’d have no idea it was happening.
Recently, a man wearing a Philadelphia EMT jacket at a supermarket on senior day assaulted me because I asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask in the store. He said he didn’t have to wear a mask because he had a note. He grabbed me and took my phone. I got away from him. He then threw my phone on the floor trying to break it. My concern is that he appeared to be a city employee that works with sick people all day. He exposed every senior in the store to whatever he was exposed to while doing his job. I’m a 70-year-old Black man that posed no threat to a young man that was well over six feet tall. Store personnel finally came to my aid but not before the young man made his purchase and ran out of the store still not wearing a mask. I kept asking myself why would medical personnel not want to wear a mask to keep others safe. I was asked to make a police report. I made a police report. The police handled the report very professionally. My only question was why not one police person in that building was wearing a mask. I didn’t ask them any questions. The officer that took my report did wear a mask as he took it. We vaccinated first responders first because they were being exposed to COVID-19 every day. They should not act recklessly and expose the people they are supposed to serve and protect. We depend on them.
I know that some first responders have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine but it does not mean they can’t spread the COVID-19 virus. Wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowded spaces are going to be necessary for a long time. Researchers say that even after getting vaccinated, if someone is exposed to the virus it can take the body’s immune response some time to control an infection and the potential for transmission depends on how quickly the infection is controlled by your body. “Most vaccines prevent disease as opposed to preventing infection,” says Anna Durbin, a professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
There are over 328,000,000 Americans. We need 75% to 80% of the U.S. population to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. That 328,000,000 count was taken 10 years ago and it didn’t include students here on visas, people on work visas, migrant workers nor people in the U.S. illegally. That makes that number that needs to get vaccinated much larger. We need more than 246,000,000 people to be vaccinated to get herd immunity. As of Jan. 19, 2021 according to the CDC only 12,279,180 have received the first dose.
Even traveling is still risky because it will expose you to large numbers of people in airports, hotels, restaurants and public spaces. All of the people you encounter are also travelers that carry germs from their country, state, city and neighborhood.
Mask wearing is a preventative method called source control. This is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Clinical and laboratory studies show masks will reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and under your chin. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another. Masks are particularly important where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain. You also have to remember people who do not have symptoms don’t know that they are infected and those who received the vaccine can spread COVID-19. We should treat ourselves and everyone else as if we are all infected. That’s why everyone should wear masks in public settings and practice social distancing. Even after we have a vaccine we will still need to wear a mask. The wearing of a mask is not going away anytime soon.
The CDC recommendations for wearing a mask:
Wash your hands before putting on your mask
Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
Make sure you can breathe easily
CDC does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent
The CDC recommendations for removing a mask:
Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops
Handle only by the ear loops or ties
Fold outside corners together
Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing
My family and friends want me to cool my jets. They want me to take a different approach in handling people in my space and not wearing a mask or wearing a mask incorrectly. I have cooled my jets not out of fear but because I don’t want me, the person not wearing a masks or anyone around to get hurt. I went back to the gym a couple of days ago. They were still not wearing masks or wearing them correctly. I didn’t start jumping up and down. I decided to tell the staff and bug them until they get the member to wear their mask. We are our brother’s keeper because what my brother does can infect and kill friend, a family member or me. Businesses should do their part. Tell your customers to wear a mask. You can’t buy a hamburger at McDonalds’ unless you have a shirt on. You can’t smoke on a bus.
