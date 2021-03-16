A recent study found that postmenopausal women that walk an hour a day have a 14% lower risk of breast cancer compared with their inactive counterparts. If you also did at least one hour of strenuous physical activity daily you’d have a 25% lower risk for breast cancer. Physical activity can lower your risk by reducing hormones, improving weight control, improving glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity, and lowering inflammation.
In another study of both premenopausal and postmenopausal women they found that women that did 10 hours of moderate exercise a week that included walking had a 30% lower risk for breast cancer then those that were sedentary. The theory is that their exercise reduced body fat and enhanced cell repair.
Walking will also supply you with the following benefits:
Lower resting heart rate
Faster recovery rate after work or exercise
Lower resting blood pressure
Better cardiovascular efficiency
Increased blood/oxygen volume
Decreased LDL (low-density lippoproteins, bad cholesterol)
Increased HDL (high density lippoproteins, good cholesterol)
Lessened risk of blood clots
Strengthening of the heart
Reduced weight by burning body fat
Increased energy
Stronger bones
Reduced stress from anger, frustration, change, etc.
Walking is one of the best ways to get in part of your workout. It’s safe, healthy, fun, inexpensive and easy to start. Walking, like other aerobic exercises, should produce a training effect. “Training effect” is your body’s ability to recover from physical stress such as exercise or work.
When you use a high-impact exercise to get in your aerobics, you put 3 to 4 times your body weight on every joint in the body. That’s not to say you shouldn’t use high-impact exercises such as jogging, but you should be aware of the problems that can be associated with them. When you walk, the impact of each step is only 1 1/2 times your body weight.
Unlike many other aerobic exercises walking is relatively free from many of the hazards of aerobic exercises. Aerobic exercises such as jogging, jumping rope or high-impact aerobics can cause joint pain, stress fractures, muscle pulls and other problems. Studies have shown that you can get the same benefits by walking 60 minutes, four times a week at a slower pace as you can by running 30 minutes three times a week.
Although walking is relatively free from injuries, you can still overdo it. If you begin to feel pain, stop walking for a couple of days, then slowly work your way back into your program.
Start walking at your own level, even if it’s only for a few minutes. Then gradually build on the time, pace and distance.
Tips that can help you get started:
Go for a walk when your energy level is low (it will give you a boost)
Walk to work
Walk before breakfast
Walk in the mall if the weather is bad
Get a friend to walk with you
....Walking is also a good way to spend quality time with your mate or your children
{h3}A Quick Walking Program: First week{/h3}
Walk 20 minutes
Record the distance
Walk the same distance and time three times during the week
{h3}2nd week{/h3}
Walk for 25 minutes
Keep a record of the distance
Walk the same distance and time three times during the week.
{h3}3rd week{/h3}
Walk for 30 minutes
Keep a record of the distance and time
Walk the same distance and time three times during the week
To continue, increase the time by 3 to 5 minutes each week. Keep a record of both the time and the distance. Try to have at least one day of rest between your walking workouts for the first two months if you’ve never been involved in exercise.
After you’ve reached 60 minutes you may want to use the same time and increase the distance. Continue to increase the distance weekly until you can’t increase your distance during the 60 minutes. You then have to decide if you need more aerobic exercise. For most people 60 minutes of walking near maximum pace is all you’ll need to stay aerobically fit.
When walking or running you should always face oncoming traffic. Facing the traffic will give you a chance to see what’s coming and give you more time to react. So that you’ll be seen wear bright clothing during the day that doesn’t match your surroundings. Dayglow orange is an excellent choice. At night you want to wear white or reflective clothing. You can even carry a flashlight.
There are a few other safety features you want to take into consideration when walking outside. Walk with a friend. Avoid isolated and poorly lit areas. Always let someone know what route you’re taking and when you expect to return. Carry identification. Do not wear headphones they make you less aware of traffic sounds, dogs, approaching strangers and can cause problems with your equilibrium. If you can, use a route that others use when working out so you’ll be less likely to be a victim of foul play.
If you’re going to walk outside during the day you should wear sunglasses. Everybody needs sunglasses, and not just in the summertime. Exposure to ultraviolet light over the years can damage the lenses of the eye. Make sure the sunglasses you use provide UVA and UVB protection.
So, what are you waiting for? Start walking your way to a healthier, happier lifestyle.
