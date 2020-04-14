In addition to boosting your immune system with sleep, the CDC recommends the following precautions to ward off the coronavirus.
Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose.
Avoid contact with individuals who are sick or those who show symptoms of the virus.
Put distance between yourself and others if the virus is present in your community.
Stay home if you are sick or have symptoms of the coronavirus.
Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth if you need to cough or sneeze, throw away used tissues immediately, and wash your hands.
Wear a facemask if you are sick or if you are caring for someone who is ill.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily — such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, desks, phones, handles, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
As we try to stop the spread of the coronavirus we should ask ourselves what we could do individually to protect ourselves and others. One thing comes to mind for me and that is get enough sleep.
Your brain stores new information and gets rid of toxic waste.
Your nerve cells are coated with a new protein cover, which supports healthy brain function.
Your body repairs cells, restores energy and releases molecules like hormones and proteins.
A healthy and strong immune system depends on sleep. Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.
The National Sleep Foundation said that Americans need about 7.1 hours of sleep per night to feel good, but 73% of Americans fall short of that goal on a regular basis.
Most of us want to do as much as we can to help, which causes us to lose a lot of sleep. We value hard work and dedication, which is what our first responders give their community. Not getting enough sleep can actually make your performance worse. It will affect your health.
Once again there are only 24 hours in a day. If you work 6 and sleep 8 you have 10 hours remaining. Drive time to get to work and back is 2 hours; that leaves 8 hours. If you give yourself 1 hour to shower and brush your teeth hopefully every day that leaves 7 hours. Take an hour and a half to eat three meals you have 5 and a half hours. You have not talked to your family, your mother or any of your friends. Spend an hour and a half to socialize with your family or friends and you have 4 hours left in your day. I want you to spend at least half an hour for exercise and that leaves 3 and a half hours in your day. And that’s if everything goes right. Now give yourself a half an hour for errands during your day. That will leave you with 3 hours to wash clothes, shop, talk to other people in your social circle, put out the trash, feed the dog or cat, pay some bills and maybe watch a little TV. 24 hours is not a lot of time to work 8 hours and sleep 8 hours. Nobody should be working more than 6 hours a day.
