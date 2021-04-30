New York is the latest state to allocate COVID-19 vaccine doses directly to primary care doctors as part of an initiative to reach people who may be reluctant to be inoculated.
A group of primary care doctors in New York City vaccinated patients at their own offices for the first time Tuesday.
Primary care doctors have not been included in a significant way in the early stages of most states’ vaccine distribution plans, and the scale of existing primary care programs has varied.
Maryland allotted vaccines for primary care providers to reach vulnerable populations in mid-March and continues to expand the program.
California allows physicians to volunteer to be a vaccine provider through an online sign-up portal.
On Tuesday, primary care doctors at 40 locations in the SOMOS Community Care network in New York administered the Moderna vaccine to patients.
One hundred SOMOS-affiliated primary care providers in New York City will have doses available to their patients by the end of the week, according to a spokesperson.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the partnership in March, allocating at least 1 million doses to the network of physicians to get them to New Yorkers he says have been harder to reach.
“This new partnership will allow New Yorkers in under-served communities to get the vaccine from trusted community healthcare providers. Together, we will break down barriers to access, while combating vaccine hesitancy,” the governor said.
Some doctors say vaccine participation numbers would be higher if primary care doctors had doses in their offices from the beginning.
Dr. Luisa Perez, a SOMOS-affiliated physician who has served her Bronx community for nearly 20 years, is one of them.
“If I just may say I think this should have been the first step,” Perez told CNN. “Our first front line is the medical office. I will say if I had the vaccines earlier, we would have thousands and thousands of patients already vaccinated. This whole community would have been vaccinated. And I think we would have been further ahead.”
SOMOS is a network of more than 2,500 physicians that describes itself as “dedicated to health, wellness and social services in lower-income, underserved Hispanic, Asian and African American communities throughout New York City.”
Perez serves a predominantly Spanish-speaking patient population. She says education has helped her community overcome vaccine fears and that she’s uniquely placed to offer that outside the four walls of her medical practice.
“In general you know everybody’s anxious and hesitant, you know. It’s something that before they were not involved in any decision making as to whether what vaccine is good or not but because of the pandemic, they’ve been exposed more than in other times,” she said.
Nearly 74% of New Yorkers who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are white, according to state data.
Nationwide, White people account for about 64% of first-dose vaccine doses, federal data show.
President Joe Biden’s administration has talked about the importance of getting direct vaccine allocations to primary care doctors in every state.
White House Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters last week that the administration is working on it.
“Estimates show that about 90% of doctors have gotten at least one shot, which makes doctors a powerful and important messenger,” Zients said.
As health officials acknowledge there’s been a slowdown in demand, they say the current challenge is reaching Americans who are still hesitant or haven’t made an effort to get vaccinated.
