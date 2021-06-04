If you think jumping rope is for "girls in their skirts, jumping on a playground," Alysia Mattson suggests you reconsider. "It's way more of a badass sport than that," said the 28-year-old Seattle jump-rope maven. When she was without access to the gym and sick of Zoom workouts during shutdowns in April 2020, she bought one of the few pieces of fitness equipment that hadn't sold out — a jump-rope.
Since then, Mattson has found camaraderie in the online jump-rope community, which she said has seen its numbers "skyrocket" since the pandemic started. In an email, Erica Brandelius, public relations representative for the San Diego jump-rope manufacturer Rx Smart Gear, said pandemic jump-rope sales increased by 30% compared with the prior year. Tim Haft, the Manhattan-based founder of Punk Rope, said its jump-rope sales grew by 145% during the same time period.
German jump-rope expert and coach Mira Waterkotte also attests to the sport's recent growth. As she shifted from live events to virtual lessons, she started with one class at the beginning of the pandemic. Because of increasing demand, she now teaches three classes, drawing students from all over the world. She credits jump-roping's rising popularity to its affordability and convenience. According to the six-time national jump-roping champion, starting requires just two things: a rope and some curiosity.
Benefits
Not only can you jump nearly anywhere without investing more than $20 in a rope, the workout offers myriad health benefits. In addition to helping you improve your speed, coordination and agility, "it's the best cardio you could ask for," said Nick Woodard, 14-time world-champion jump-roper and co-owner of Learnin' the Ropes in Bowling Green, Ky.
According to Rachel Jablow, a Chicago-based jump-rope instructor and owner of Get Roped, jumping builds bone density and prevents osteoporosis.
The moves require deep concentration. Jablow called it a "moving meditation," adding, "If you're not present, you're going to trip."
Proponents say the risk of injury is less than with running, another sport that saw a pandemic boost.
Do's and don'ts
Safety: Starting slowly is crucial to avoiding injuries. "You always want to feel like you probably could have done more," said Meghan Wieser, an Ellicott City, Md., doctor of physical therapy and strength coach.
Good form also helps. Jablow advised keeping your upper arms "glued to your rib cage," bending your elbows to about 45 degrees and letting most of the movement come from your wrists. Meanwhile, land on and jump from what she calls the "sweet spot," the back of the balls of your feet. "Stay light on your feet. Jump no more than an inch off the ground," she said. If your form is good, you should feel as if you're barely jumping.
According to Wieser, common jump-roping injuries include calf strain and plantar fasciitis, both of which stem from calf overuse. To prevent these issues, she suggests performing exercises that build calf strength and resilience, such as calf raises and farmer's carries (i.e. walking while holding weights in each hand).
Shoes: Look for shoes with good arch support and plenty of cushioning. But beware of running shoes, which often have more padding at the heel, Jablow said. Instead, choose a cross-trainer that has adequate cushioning at the forefoot to absorb the impact as you land.
Surface: For safety and optimum comfort, find a surface that's level and firm — but not too hard. According to Haft, a rubberized track is ideal and a wooden basketball court with some give is second best. Otherwise, he suggests asphalt (but not concrete, which is too rigid).
And always avoid grass. "The grass is going to add some resistance to the rope as it spins under your feet," Haft said. At best, it will make rookie jumpers trip and experienced jumpers slow down. At worst, you could land on a divot and sprain an ankle.
If you're inside, Haft suggests a carpeted surface (as long as it's not plush or thick-pile) or hardwood flooring with a grippy mat rather than a throw rug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.