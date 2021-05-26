As the world warms due to climate change, two studies released this week show that heat exposure and related health issues are already having an inordinate impact on people of color and low-income communities.
One study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found that in all but six of the largest 175 U.S. cities it examined, people of color had higher exposures to heat than White residents. T.C. Chakraborty, co-author of the study, said, "we didn't expect the disparities to be this systematic."
Another study, which appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), analyzed hospitalization data in California during days where heat waves coincided with elevated pollution levels. The study found that the lower a ZIP code's median income, the higher the chance of hospitalization for unscheduled respiratory issues on those days.
The new studies reinforce other recent research highlighting environmental inequities in minority and low-income communities. And the authors, as well as outside experts, say they hope their work will bring greater attention to heat as a climate risk.
"Heat is the number one weather-related killer," said Ladd Keith, assistant professor of planning and sustainable built environments at The University of Arizona, who reviewed both reports. But, he says, the problem often doesn't get as much attention as hurricanes, sea level rise or other events being exacerbated by climate change. Both studies clearly highlight how the damage from climate change is falling harder minority and poor neighborhoods, Ladd said.
The Nature Communications paper explored what researchers call the "heat island effect," where urban areas with little tree cover and a concentration of materials such as concrete and asphalt that absorb the sun's energy, experience higher temperatures. Using satellite temperature readings between 2013 and 2017 and demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the study compared the temperature of undeveloped and developed land within 175 urban areas.
In majority white neighborhoods, the urban heat island effect was an average of 1.47 degree Celsius. For people of color and those living below the poverty line, though, it was nearly double that, 2.77 degrees Celsius.
Blacks saw the highest urban heat exposure increase, at 3.12 degrees Celsius.
Even when incomes were equal, people of color saw greater heat exposure than whites. "We thought it would be explained by income," said Chakraborty, the study's co-author and a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University. "But it was not."
The reason, he says, likely to do with how American cities are organized.
"Generally urban temperatures are higher in the middle of the city," he said. And that's historically been where minority and low-income communities are located; a pattern aggravated by phenomena such as white flight. And, whether race or income is the driver, Chakraborty said he expects exposures to become even more problematic as more people move to cities.
