The U.S. just recorded a seven-day average of fewer than 20,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 2020.
The daily average of new cases dropped to about 17,248 as of Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, that number might be lower than reality, as some cases from the weekend and the Memorial Day holiday might not have been reported yet.
Still, it’s a stunning milestone that comes after more than a year of loss and suffering across the country and the world. And it’s one worth pausing for, to acknowledge both that devastation but also the progress the U.S. has made.
In March of last year, COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers started climbing rapidly — and deaths followed. At least 80% of the country’s population was under stay-at-home orders.
That was the first of several crushing surges. More than 33 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 594,000 have died — both numbers likely undercounts of the pandemic’s true toll.
But now, the U.S. is heading in the right direction, thanks to a powerful ally in the battle against the pandemic: COVID-19 vaccines.
“Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all declining because of the millions of people who have stepped forward and done their part to protect their health and the health of their communities to move us out of this pandemic,” U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a recent White House briefing.
More than 50% of the U.S. population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC data shows, and more than 40% of the country is fully vaccinated.
Governors nationwide have eased COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly every state that had a mask mandate has now lifted it. But the pandemic certainly isn’t over.
More Americans need to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity (and keep it)
The U.S. can push its COVID-19 numbers lower and help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks if more Americans are inoculated.
But vaccination rates across the country are uneven. Some communities lag far behind others, in some cases because of ongoing hesitancy, while in others because of challenges with access. And vaccines are available only to those 12 and older.
“We all have more work to do,” White House COVID-19 Response Team senior adviser Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith said recently. “We have to continue to ensure everyone who is a ‘yes’ does not face barriers to vaccination.”
The first big holiday with millions fully vaccinated
Meanwhile, for the first time in more than a year, millions of vaccinated Americans safely enjoyed close holiday gatherings without masks on Memorial Day.
In California, “it feels very, very close to normal,” Santa Monica resident Bob Alfera said.
But the majority of Americans still aren’t fully vaccinated — threatening the possibility of yet another post-holiday COVID-19 spike.
Last year’s Memorial Day parties included throngs of unvaccinated revelers crammed around each other. The following month, at least 16 states paused or rolled back their reopening plans to combat surges.
Health experts hope vaccinations will blunt a post-holiday spike this year. But vaccines only work if people take them.
U.S. sees lowest child case numbers in months
The United States also reported the lowest number of new weekly COVID-19 cases among children since early October, with roughly 34,500 new child cases reported last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a Tuesday report.
As of May 27, nearly 4 million children had tested positive for the virus since the pandemic’s start.
Children made up between 6% and 19.6% of those who were tested for COVID-19, according to the states that reported numbers, and between 5.2%-34.6% of children tested were positive for the virus, depending on the state.
“At this time, it still appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children,” the report said. “However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”
