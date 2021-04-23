The doctor's bag now sits in his closet gathering dust. He lost his stethoscope somewhere in the house — a familiar weight that sat on his neck for two decades.
It's been months since Justin Meschler, 48, practiced medicine. And he wonders if he ever will again.
He quit his job as an anesthesiologist during the pandemic last spring when fear began seeping into every part of his life. And what began as a few months off has now turned into something much longer.
"I feel guilty for leaving. I think about the others who stayed on. I think about the patients I could have helped. I feel like I abandoned them," Meschler said. "But mostly, I feel relieved."
A year into the pandemic, many others are joining Meschler at the door — an exodus fueled by burnout, trauma and disillusionment. According to a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll, roughly 3 in 10 health care workers have weighed leaving their profession. More than half are burned out. And about6 in 10 say stress from the pandemic has harmed their mental health.
In wrenching interviews, nurses, doctors, technicians — and even administrative staff and dental hygienists who haven'tdirectlytreated COVID-19 patients — explained the impulse to quit and the emotional wreckage the pandemic has left in their lives.
It's not just the danger they've endured, they say. Many talked about the betrayal and hypocrisy they feel from the public they have sacrificed so much to save — their clapping and hero-worship one day, then refusal to wear masks and take basic precautions the next, even if it would spare health workers the trauma of losing yet another patient.
"You feel expendable. You can't help thinking about how this country sent us to the front lines with none of the equipment needed for the battle," said Sharon Griswold, an emergency room doctor in Pennsylvania.
"Most of us got into this to save lives. But when death is blowing around you like a tornado and you can't make a dent in any of it, it makes you question whether you're making any difference," said Megan Brunson, a night-shift nurse in Dallas.
The Post-KFF poll found a majority of health care workers say they feel respected by the general public and patients they interact with. At the same time, about 6 in 10 health care workers say most Americans are not taking enough precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and about 7 in 10 say the United States has done a "poor" or "only fair" job handling the pandemic.
Many traced their disillusionment to how the pandemic exposed and magnified the broken parts of America's health care system.
"You look at staffing, preparedness, what the priorities were for many hospitals during the crisis, and it's clear the industry is driven by profits rather than well-being of patients or health workers," Meschler said from his home in Louisville, Colo. "It makes you question the whole system."
As he intubated COVID-19 patients last spring at his hospital, Meschler kept imagining himself joining their ranks.
He had asthma, high blood pressure, a heart condition and was overweight. He also had two young daughters and a wife he worried he might infect and kill every day he came home from work.
He deliberated the decision for days with his wife. He looked hard at their finances and the amount still left on his medical school loans. And one morning in his living room, he banged out a letter to his bosses: "It is with deep regret that I must give my required 120 day notice ..."
Even before the pandemic, America was facing a looming shortage of doctors and nurses. Additional losses to the medical workforce could spell dire consequences for U.S. health care. Because of the training required, it takes years of investment for the pipeline to produce a single doctor or nurse.
Experts warn the looming lack of medical professionals could make health care more expensive, less accessible and worse in quality as those remaining are asked to do more in an already overtaxed system. According to studies and industry estimates, as many as 1 million nurses could retire by 2030 and the country could be short an estimated 130,000 doctors by then.
The large numbers of doctors and nurses wanting to quit are also the early warnings of festering, unaddressed psychic wounds among health care workers.
If left untreated, experts worry they could lead to widespread incidents of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide for a group that has already sacrificed so much to get the nation through this pandemic.
"We need to stop treating them like heroes and start treating them like human beings," said Mona Masood, a psychiatrist who has counseled dozens of doctors in mental crisis in recent months. "I keep telling them, 'You don't have to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.' Health care can't just be about making patients well. We have to care for the healers, too."
Many health workers say they feel trapped by their job.
In March last year, Philadelphia psychiatrist Masood saw increasingly anguished posts on Facebook groups for doctors and began organizing a grass-roots support line for physicians — similar to the suicide hotline that serves the general public.
She asked whether any psychiatrists would work with her to answer the calls. Within days, her inbox was bombarded with messages from more than 200 volunteers.
In the year since, the Physician Support Line she created has fielded more than 2,500 calls. But what worries Masood most is what will happen once the pandemic ends.
In her private practice, she has treated many soldiers returning home from war.
"When you're in the danger zone, all you're focused on is surviving. It's not until the afterward that you start processing the trauma, grief and things that you saw," she said. That is when people are most vulnerable mentally. "And if you don't have a way of coping with that, you start looking for other ways — drinking, self-harm, apathy."
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the government created programs and funding to help first responders with its lingering effects. The military invested resources — though advocates say not enough — into the mental health of veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan.
For the pandemic's health care workers, however, that infrastructure of support doesn't yet exist.
Recently, Meschler, the Colorado anesthesiologist who quit in the middle of the pandemic, got an email from his malpractice company.
The insurance agent wanted to know whether he really was leaving medicine for good or just taking a break. Leaving would require a complicated cancellation of his policy, the agent explained.
It was a question Meschler had been mulling for months.
He thought back to a car crash he witnessed as a teenager and how the medics asked him to help as they tried to save a woman struggling to breathe. He remembered how good it felt then to help another person.
He thought about his years in med school, sacrificing sleep, friends and any semblance of a balanced life.
Then, he thought about the anger he felt in the early days of the pandemic when it became clear his hospital hadn't prepared the necessary policies to keep him safe. He thought about his growing frustrations even before the pandemic, about the direction of American health care and his waning ability to make a difference.
He thought about his two daughters and the joy in recent weeks, dropping them off at school and being there when they got home. And he thought about the obituaries he had been reading lately at night in his living room — all the doctors and nurses lost in the pandemic.
"I have no idea what I'm going to do, to be honest," he said. "But I'm incredibly lucky to be alive, to even be in a position to walk away."
Meschler told the agent he didn't need the malpractice insurance anymore. He was leaving for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.