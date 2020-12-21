Last week, Harrah’s Philadelphia donated hundreds of boxed meals and quarts of soup to local first-responders fighting tirelessly on the front lines. The food donations went to Taylor Hospital employees and Chester City paramedics, firefighters, and police.
Today, the team at Harrah’s assembled dozens of gift packages for their annual Adopt-A-Kid program benefiting local kids in Chester. The packages will be picked up by Wesley House and The Family Management Center Shelter for distribution in time for the holidays.
“At Harrah’s, we pride ourselves on our dedication to our community,” said Chris Albrecht, Harrah’s Philadelphia General Manager. “We are engaged locally and offer charitable contributions throughout the year, but this commitment feels especially important during the holiday season and these uncertain times.”
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Harrah’s Philadelphia will be closed until Jan. 4, but they look forward to a brighter 2021.
—Submitted photos
