Several came out to honk their horns and wave their flags as the Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association recognized those who have served in the U.S. military and later retired from the Philadelphia public school system during an event last week. Cars and a Marine Corps honor guard came to the parking lot of Mission BBQ at 1100 Roosevelt Boulevard to help salute the former service members on Veterans Day. According to its website, the association “seeks to promote a general feeling of convenience and satisfaction among all retired school employees within the School District of Philadelphia.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.