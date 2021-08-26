On Saturday, August 28, Comcast Spector and local roller skating organization Great on Skates are partnering to bring an exclusive all-skate event to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time ever. This collaboration will support the Great on Skates mission to bring high-quality, accessible, and affordable roller skate education to skaters of all experience levels.
Spector Vice President of Events, Shannon Donnelly explained that the first time event was inspired by the blossoming population of skaters in the Philadelphia area. “I kept realizing the increasing popularity of roller skating throughout the country, but in particular Philadelphia.”
“I thought that there might be an opportunity to open up Wells Fargo for the first time to roller skating. I was looking for a good partner that would be an expert in the field, and I found Great on Skates’’, said Donnelly.
Great on Skates was founded in 2017 by India “Ingine” Bernardino. “We like to bring joy, fun, and creativity. Our mission is to bring freestyle and street style skating together. We have several spaces. throughout the city. Some in West Philly, some in Center City, and some in South Philadelphia.” , Bernardino explained.
She continued, “We try to reach different styles of skating so if you’re on rollerblades you can come, if you’re on skateboard you can come. We just have a creative space for anyone who wants to learn the craft and art of roller skating and roller dancing.”
For the upcoming event, guests will have the opportunity to roller skate on Wells Fargo Center’s arena floor under the lights, and enjoy roll bounce music from a live DJ. “We think it’ll be a really cool environment.”, says Donnelly. Great on Skates will be on-site to lead skating lessons and entertain guests with roller dance performances between sessions.
Attendees are welcome to skate freely, but guests are encouraged to join an available class. India explained, “You’re going to see different skate styles from freestyle to street style there...We’ll be teaching beginners about their balance and stepping and moving on skates. Roller dancers are going to learn how to move on skates. Philadelphia is known for fast backwards. We have a two minute presentation on how to go fast backwards.”, says Bernadino.
Concessions will be available for purchase on-site. All food and drink must be consumed prior to or following guests’ hour-long skating session – food and drink are not permitted on the event floor.
General admission tickets are sold in one-hour sessions at $10 for kids 12 & under and $20 for adults.
Skate Rentals ($10): Guests can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $10 – kids and adult sizes available on-site.
Great on Skates Beginner Lesson ($10): Learn the basics or get a roller-skating refresher during this 30-minute lesson.
Great on Skates Roller Dance Class ($10): Take your skating skills to the next level and learn some dance moves and quick tricks during this 30-minute class.
For advanced tickets and more information visit WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.
