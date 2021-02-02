Michelle Duster grew up hearing stories about her great-grandmother, Ida B. Wells. She heard stories about her life as a activist, investigative reporter and NAACP co-founder but she also heard stories about what she was like as a sister, a wife and a mother. She recently wrote a book, “Ida B. the Queen,” combining all of those stories.
“I think it’s good for people to realize that Ida B. Wells has a family. She’s obviously is a historical figure but she was a mother and a wife, and there are a lot of descendants. We have a large family so I think it humanizes her,” Duster said.
The book gives an overview of Wells’ life and also ties the historic figure to modern times and movements. Duster said she had to do a lot of research to make this book happen. Many of the stories she heard growing up had merely been highlights of Ida B. Wells’ dynamic life.
“I actually have to go to archives and other primary sources in order to get this information on our family. We don’t have a museum inside of our house. My grandmother gave all of her mother’s papers to University of Chicago, Special Collection. I’m glad she did, because it’s kind of challenging to maintain primary documents in your house without temperature control,” she said.
Duster’s grandmother tried for many years to keep the papers ‘in the family’ but ultimately decided that giving them to an institution was a better idea. They would be preserved and made available to the public for generations to come.
In the end, the family’s main objective is to preserve the legacy of Ida B. Wells and honor those that came after her.
“She did so many things. I think she would be proud that we now have an African-American vice president of the United States, considering that my great-grandmother did not have the opportunity to vote until she was 58 years old,” Duster said.
After growing up hearing stories and years of research, one would think that Duster had heard it all, but her great-grandmother, being the maverick that she was surprised her.
“She was sort of acknowledged by the FBI. She mentioned it in her autobiography but for some reason it didn’t register for me until I started digging deep. She mentioned that they visited, but I’m not sure she knew that they actually opened the file and were watching. So, when I was able to look at some of the documents, what really struck me that she made such an impact on this country that the United States government decided to watch her. And that gave me insight into some of the ways that my grandmother talked, or did not talk about her mom,” she said.
Duster said she wants people to see her great-grandmother’s life as a template to how one person can create change.
“What I’m hoping people realize after reading this book is that one person can make a difference. We all are Americans,” the author said. “Everybody deserves to be treated with respect and equality. We have a long history of resistance in this country.”
She said that we should not count out the work already done by historical figures like her great-grandmother.
“I think it helps to realize that people came before you, and sometimes you’re not inventing the wheel from scratch, you can learn from those people. You can see how to address issues that are connected to the past,” Duster said.
