Google failed to stop a network of predatory websites from buying ads to promote “scam” fishing licenses to people across the country even after multiple state agencies repeatedly complained to the company about the ads, those states told CNN Business.
After being contacted by CNN Business, Google conducted an internal investigation and confirmed that it did receive reports from two state agencies. The company is now looking into why the ads were not removed from its platform following those reports.
CNN Business found at least 31 suspect websites targeting people looking to buy fishing licenses in 14 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Agencies from multiple states, including Tennessee, California and New York, characterized the websites to CNN Business as either being a “scam” or “fraudulent.”
The states say they have no idea who is behind the sites or if it is a ploy to harvest confidential and sensitive information — ID numbers, Social Security numbers, even physical attributes — from victims. Some of the sites charge double and triple the cost of an actual fishing license sold by the state.
In tests, CNN Business found ads on Google targeting people in 11 states, which put the sites at the top of search results for fishing licenses, potentially boosting their reach significantly. Three states — Pennsylvania, Texas and New York — told CNN Business they complained, multiple times in some cases, to Google about the ads as far back as mid-2019, but the company never acted on those warnings. One state, Texas, said Google responded to its first complaint by concluding it did not consider the sites targeting Texans to be fraudulent.
“Unfortunately, Google disagreed with our pleas and has allowed it to continue showing up as a paid ad on search results for information on Texas fishing licenses,” Texas Parks and Wildlife communications director Josh Havens told CNN Business.
“We have strict policies against ads that mislead users by implying an affiliation with a government agency,” a Google spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement. “We have removed the violating ads and took the appropriate action on the accounts. We are continuing to investigate this matter and looking at ways to better work with state agencies to address these issues in real-time.”
Google took the ads down several hours after CNN Business asked the company for comment. It’s unknown how many people were victims of the alleged scam, or even exposed to it. Google declined to share how many people viewed or clicked on the ads.
The sites’ long-running use of Google ads, and the criticisms of Google’s response to it, highlight the challenges that big tech companies continue to face in spotting and preventing bad actors from taking advantage of their platforms given their staggering scale, with billions of users and pieces of content to monitor.
More than that, it shows how powerless concerned individuals can feel when trying to get the attention of big tech companies and push for fixes — even when they are law enforcement personnel from state agencies.
A Google spokesperson said the ads were removed because the company believes the sites were using dishonest business practices. Google has also permanently suspended the two separate Google Advertising accounts that bought the ads for some of the sites.
It’s impossible to determine how many people — potentially as a result of Google ads — were duped into giving their money and confidential information to the websites for what they believed were fishing licenses.
