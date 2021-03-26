The Germantown Friends School hosted a special conversation with NBC Chief White House Correspondent, Kristen Welker, as a part of their 175th anniversary, Tuesday evening.
The hour-long chat was one of several Germantown Friends School (GFS) anniversary events scheduled for this year.
“I owe everything to GFS and to my parents for sending me to GFS,” Welker said.
Anne Gerbner, Welker’s former English teacher, facilitated the one-on-one discussion with the award-winning journalist and Philadelphia native. Welker did the interview live from her office in the White House via Vimeo.
Over 1,000 people including GFS students, parents, staff, and other guests registered to hear from the class of ‘94 alumna.
Known as being one of Welker’s favorite teachers, Gerbner shared memories of what Welker was like as a high school student. The two seemed to have a lot of admiration and respect for one another even many years later.
“I knew that you were going to be a great moderator,” Gerbner said to Welker during the beginning of their conversation.
“Back in 1993, I watched your junior project presentation and I found what I wrote and I quote, ‘Kristen’s formal presentation to the school was excellent, carefully timed, and smoothly organized. Her correctness and sensitivity in discussing volatile topics, indicating that Kristen has a future in public affairs.’ So you were rock solid at age 16,” said Gerbner.
Welker answered questions covering a range of topics, but mostly about her experience as chief White House correspondent and her recent role as a presidential debate moderator. Some of the questions posed by Gerbner were submitted by current GFS high school students.
As she answered rounds of questions, she spoke about her journey as a journalist, the reality of what it takes to be a journalist and working in the field, her professional goals, adversities, and lessons learned.
When asked specifically about the final debate between former President Donald Trump and then President-elect Joe Biden, Welker said “The main goal, and what I wanted to do with the debate was to really ask questions on behalf of the American people.”
She gave a lot of insight into her preparation process for the 2020 final presidential debate and even disclosed that she had some trouble sleeping preparing for that moment.
“It was a couple of weeks before I started sleeping normally because I was so nervous. I realized that I had to address that and part of addressing that was getting an incredible team together, the team that I worked with from NBC, the writers and the researchers,” said Welker.
Welker also credited her time at GFS with being very instrumental in helping her to prepare.
“I also started meditating. By the way, I just go back to my GFS roots in talking about that because I think one of the great gifts of meeting for worship is the ability to center yourself,” Welker said, “To quiet yourself, to think about the bigger picture, the bigger moment, the bigger presence in your life, and what are the important things. And so that was a gift that I took with me onto the debate stage that was something that really helped to center me and to calm me when I sat down at that desk”.
She went on to share just how challenging it was getting ready for her role as a moderator.
“It just was hours of preparation every day and I would be up at 6 am. Working, running the traps, going through the questions, and I often would work right through till 11 o’clock or midnight and that was six weeks’ time. So it was the greatest challenge of my life,” said Welker.
She shared with students what she told herself to help her get through those challenging times.
“Be present. I think it’s a great lesson, no matter what you’re doing. Just have confidence that you’re prepared, and listen, and that is the greatest way I think that you can approach any challenge no matter what it is,” said Welker.
Welker then gave the audience a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of her White House workspace. The audience even got to hear an announcement stating that the president will be arriving in 5 minutes over the loudspeaker.
The announcement was made minutes after Welker shared that a part of her job is to track the United States President and that she is not to leave at the end of her workday until after the president has returned to the White House for the remainder of the evening. Although she apologized for the loudspeaker announcement interrupting the conversation, no one appeared to be bothered by the real-life White House newsroom experience.
With all of the grueling demands and challenges of the job, Welker said she is not sure if she’d be working at the White House forever, but “certainly in the foreseeable future.”
“I really love Washington, so whether it’s the White House or Capitol Hill or as you say the Supreme Court, there are so many wonderful ways in which you can cover our government and it really feels like play an active role in our democracy,” she said.
When asked what was one thing she missed about Philadelphia, she responded “my family and friends.”
“There is really no place like home,” she said. “Philadelphia is my home forever,” said Welker.
