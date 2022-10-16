Americans consume more than 6 billion pounds of noodles a year, so it should come as no surprise that this food has it’s own national holiday. Every year, on Oct. 17, America celebrates one of it’s favorite carbs. Chef Michael DeLone, owner and Executive Chef of the popular Collingswood, NJ Italian restaurant Nunzio, says pasta’s versatility helps contribute to it’s popularity.
“I look at it as a blank canvas and as the cornerstone for everything I do. Whether I’m stuffing it for my decadent uovo ravioli, serving succulent pork shoulder and prosciutto with it or adorning smooth fettuccine ribbons with our three meat Bolognese and whipped ricotta,” DeLone said.
Pasta, because it is a carb, has been put on the list of forbidden foods for some people but DeLone says it doesn’t deserve to be left out.
“Carbs get a bad rap, considering Italians eat them almost every day and pasta has been around since the Shang Dynasty. It is one of the most rewarding, versatile, and consistently delicious items one will ever eat, but don’t take my word for it. Come to my restaurant and let me prove it to you and your readers,” he said.
If you want to celebrate National Pasta Day at home, DeLone has put together some of his favorite recipes. If you would like leave it to the experts, Chef says come to Nuzio in Collingswood and let him make you pasta. For more info on Nunzio or Chef DeLone, visit nunziosbyob.com.
Spaghetti Aglio e OlioServes four
Ingredients
1 lb uncooked spaghetti (I make homemade, but a great dried brand is De Cecco which one can find in my pantry if I’m in a pinch)
6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
½ cup olive oil
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Instructions
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil and cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite (roughly 10-11 minutes depending on how vigorous the boil)
Drain (but reserve ½ cup of cooking liquid in case its needed) and transfer to a pasta bowl
Combine garlic and olive oil in a cold skillet. Cook slowly over medium heat to slowly toast the garlic (roughly 8 minutes but be careful because it can burn quickly in the blink of an eye)
Remove from heat
Combine red pepper flakes, black pepper, salt, olive oil and garlic
with the pasta
At this point if it is too dry, slowly add the reserved pasta water
Add in Italian parsley and half of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; stir until combined
Serve pasta topped with the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Enjoy!
Easy Gnocchi with Truffle CreamThis recipe is a very simplified version of what I do in the restaurant as I would never use packaged gnocchi, but this is both easy and impressive for a home cook because it utilizes one of the rarest ingredients on the planet, so it’s always a crowd-pleaser.
Serves four
Ingredients
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated
1/4 Tsp Truffle Salt
Cracked Pepper to taste
2 tsp. (per bowl) of Black Truffle grated
1 Package of potato gnocchi (I like to use DeCecco potato gnocchi no. 401)
Instructions
Place cream in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer
Once simmering slowly add cheese and truffle salt whisking constantly until completely melted into the sauce Remove pot from heat
Add gnocchi to sauce and toss until well coated
Using a microplane, grate about 2 tsp of fresh truffle over the warm gnocchi
Season with pepper as needed, serve, and enjoy!
Fettucine Bolognese with Whipped RicottaWhile this recipe takes some time and has a few steps, the Bolognese can be made in larger batches and freezes well.
Serves four
Ingredients
1 lb uncooked fettuccine
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup each chopped bacon and onion
¾ cup each diced carrots and celery
2 tbsp. minced garlic
1 lb ground beef
½ lb ground veal
½ lb ground pork
¼ cup tomato paste
1½ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. ground black pepper
1 cup Cabernet Sauvignon or other red wine (but only one you would drink out of the bottle. Don’t ever cook with subpar wine thinking it won’t ruin a dish)
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup whole milk
28 oz. canned crushed tomatoes
¾ cup Parmesan cheese rinds
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
2 bay leaves
2 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
1 cup ricotta cheese
2 tbsp. fresh basil, chiffonade (cut into thin strips)
¼ tsp. kosher salt and cracked fresh pepper to taste
Heat a large Dutch oven on low heat and add oil, onions, bacon, carrots, celery, and garlic
Sauté for 10 minutes until the vegetables are soft and the bacon is starting to brown, add the beef, veal and pork and cook for 5 minutes or so stirring until the meats are no longer pink
Add the tomato paste, salt, and pepper and wine and cook for roughly 5 minutes
Add the chicken stock, milk, tomatoes, Parmesan rinds, red pepper flakes, and bay leaves
Simmer for an hour and a half, stirring frequently, and scraping down the sides of the pot as needed
Remove the bay leaves and cheese rinds and add more salt and pepper to taste and thyme
Meanwhile cook pasta according to directions on the box and then stir about a quarter of the sauce into the pound of cooked pasta
Divide the rest of the sauce in three separate containers and freeze for later use
In a food processor, whip the cheese, basil, salt, and pepper until light and fluffy
Divide pasta Bolognese evenly into four bowls
Add a healthy dollop of whipped ricotta and more fresh pepper
Serve and enjoy!
