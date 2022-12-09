Upon entering the two story, 30,000-square-foot exhibition space located on the corner of 9th and Market street, visitors are immediately transported to a place far from the Fashion District — but Bristol, UK. Home to one of the most elusive and controversial artists of the 21st century: Banksy.
“Banksy Was Here,” a new interactive and “unauthorized” exhibit will showcase over 80 pieces of original work; collected from private collections and curated by Exhibition Hub and Fever. Running through Jan. 31, “Banksy Was Here” beckons visitors to explore the artist’s creations through graffiti, visual media, and even VR. Priced at $22.90 per ticket, the experience, which takes roughly 60 to 80 minutes to complete, delves into the artist’s political beliefs as well as more of his ideologies surrounding capitalism, war, and contemporary public art.
“What we’re able to do is show Banky’s work in a collection that most people would never get to see. It is an opportunity for people to experience it in a way that they wouldn’t be able to otherwise. What we’re offering is the ability to see the work in person as opposed to [hearing] about it.” says Exhibition Hub Executive Producer John Zaller.
The exhibition, which has already toured in over 15 cities, has fittingly come to the city of brotherly love — also known as the “Mural Capital of the World.” While the relationship between Philly and local graffiti artists has been somewhat contentious over the past years, it would seem with this exhibition, graffiti artists are finally getting their due.
“I hope that [this exhibit] is another step in seeing graffiti as a verifiable form of art.” Says Zaller.
Visitors will have the opportunity to interpret work from one of the most notorious public graffiti artists today, a chance that doesn’t come around all to often, but can prove to be inspirational.
“Art is so subjective — so who gets to say what art is? I think that’s one of the most important things about Banksy’ work. Banksy’ saying we get to say what it is. And I think as the conversations about art continue to evolve, I think that we’re going to see more and more graffiti elevated to that form of art.” Zaller says.
Not only a chance for viewers to explore some of the most identifiable and provocative work of the last decade, it also stands as a visible resource for those interested in the intersection of art and politics.
“I think this experience is one that is going to continue to generate conversations long after you’re here. And regardless of your political persuasion, it’s definitely going to help further those conversations.” Zaller says.
Whether an artist, art historian, or simply enthralled by the mysterious figure that is Banksy, this exhibit has plenty for everyone. Ruminate on images of rats personified, see some of his classic works like Balloon Girl or Basquait Being Stopped and Frisked, watch a short video on Banksy’s eerie yet awe-inspiring world of Dismaland Bemusement Park, or virtually step into a ten minute tour of Bristol using VR headsets where you’ll explore neighborhoods adorned in Banksy’s famous use of stencil graffiti.
See “Banksy Was Here” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday and from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information visit, banksyexpo.com/philadelphia.
