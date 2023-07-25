Co-founded in 2022 by Philadelphia-based artist and musicians Danielle (Sug Daniels) Johnson, Melina Harris, Katie Hackett, and Shona Carr, the Sweet Juice Festival returned to Germantown’s Rigby Mansion on Saturday for a harmonious day that was unapologetically queer and loaded with juice.
“It’s more than just a music festival; because we’re all artists, everything that you see is done with intention — and we want it to be an immersive art experience where you feel like you’re walking into a fantasy world,” says Hackett.
Festival goers gathered on blankets and hammocks strung from low trees on the lawn to watch performances, which ran from 1:30-9 p.m. The festival was activated through punk and hardcore rock ballads from musicians such as Samantha Rise, American Trappist featuring Sound Museum Collective (SMC), and Shamir. Eclectik Domestic chef Katie Briggs provided vegan and non-vegan snacks, and attendees were also invited to participate in a community swap where they chose from a selection of clothing, records, art, and books. Vendors like Sacred Drip and Plant Werks tabled at the festival, selling candles and jewelry respectively.
In the evening during Eugene Rideher Betta’s performance, Johnson handed out juice boxes to the audience on a platter packed with a variety of sweet and tropical juices. “It’s a good hang,” Johnson says, solidifying Sweet Juice as unique not only for its style and approach to live music, but also for its focus on LGBTQ artists and musicians.
“We definitely prioritize queer and POC (people of color) voices so when we go through our lineups, that’s really who we want,” says Johnson. “We also think it’s important for children to be able to come out here and see that as well as the community. To have a safe place to bring your children to hang out in the grass and have a good time.”
Sweet Juice Festival is committed to inclusivity in its programming, from the musicians they book to the volunteers and vendors. Their work reflects what they hope to see for the future: a revival of activism tied to festivals, a concept reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s.
Sweet Juice, a queer artist-led collective, puts community, authenticity, and joy above profit. The collective has been reimagining the festival experience by shifting the focus from “what can we get” to “what can we give” by providing their friends and fans with a safe space to enjoy music and connection. A space powered by community.
“It’s people power,” says Harris. “Let’s let the people tell us what they want from this experience.”
After a well-received performance with band American Trappist, members of SMC, an audio collective operated by women, trans, and gender-expansive people, expressed their excitement for Sweet Juice and how it’ll continue to grow with more Black and brown performers.
“I think Sweet Juice is trying to do something very specific, and I know that growth is exponential. But now that we’ve participated, it’s like, ‘who do we know?’” says SMC member Nia Benjamin.
According to fellow member Savan DePaul, the festival will only continue to flourish so long as it continues to feature more groundbreaking Black artists from the city.
Even though Sweet Juice 2023 is over, Johnson, along with fellow co-founders Harris, Carr, and Hackett, hope attendees left feeling inspired.
“I hope somebody’s like ‘I want to make a band, I want to make a festival, I want to throw a party, I want to throw a show,’” Johnson says. “I just hope people leave and feel super creative.”
