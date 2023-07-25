Co-founded in 2022 by Philadelphia-based artist and musicians Danielle (Sug Daniels) Johnson, Melina Harris, Katie Hackett, and Shona Carr, the Sweet Juice Festival returned to Germantown’s Rigby Mansion on Saturday for a harmonious day that was unapologetically queer and loaded with juice.

“It’s more than just a music festival; because we’re all artists, everything that you see is done with intention — and we want it to be an immersive art experience where you feel like you’re walking into a fantasy world,” says Hackett.

