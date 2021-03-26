A local brewer is debuting a beer with a mission of supporting others.
Every year, in honor of Women’s History Month, breweries across the country partner with The Pink Boots Society to raise money to help empower women in the brewing industry.
The Germantown-based Attic Brewing Co. is releasing its Women's Collaboration beer this weekend. This year’s beer, a 6.9% alcohol by-the-volume India pale lager, is named Solidarity ‘Shine.
For each beer sold, $1 will be donated to The Pink Boots Society and $1 will go to the Germantown Mutual Aid Fund. Germantown Mutual Aid Fund is a woman run organization that has raised and distributed more than $96,000 to neighbors affected by COVID-19.
When Laura Lacy, president of Attic Brewing Co. heard about the organization’s community impact, she was spurred to form a partnership.
“I was really just inspired by the work that they were doing,” she said.
“It’s all volunteer run. It’s all through donations and I just thought it was incredible. The pandemic just brought to light all of these opportunities to jump in and support each other.”
She said the name of the beer was created by the women at the Germantown Mutual Aid Fund to express that we are all interconnected and we are united together in our need for a better world.
The artwork for the beer label was designed by local artist Gina Giles. This marks the first time that Giles has created art for this type of project. She said she was felt honored that Attic Brewing reached out to her to design the artwork.
“This is a different project for me,” said Giles, who is a 2011 graduate of Moore School of Art.
“For the most part I just paint on canvases. I’ve done a couple of murals but nothing like this, where I had to make a piece of work that will be printed on to something.”
Giles takes pride in knowing that her art will be seen by numerous people at a place that she regularly patronizes.
“I felt great to be part of that,” said Giles, a 2011 graduate of the Moore School of Art.
“It was a surprise that they thought of me of all the different artists that they know in the area. There is a high density of amazing artists in Germantown and in the area.”
Her artwork was previously displayed in Attic Brewing Co.'s tap room when it opened in January 2020.
To celebrate the beer release, the brewery is hosting live music by female musicians at 137 Berkley St. on Saturday and Sunday all day. 1,200 cans will be released and are expected to sell out during the weekend.
