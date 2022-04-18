April 20 (or 4-20) is considered the unofficial holiday of smoking or celebrating the smoking of marijuana. The date and time (4:20 p.m.) are observed by cannabis enthusiasts around the world and have become representative of cannabis culture. Ubuntu Fine Art gallery owner Steven Taylor wants to change what that representation looks like. The Germantown art house is hosting an “elevated” dinner and gallery experience to mark the occasion.
“There's an appetite for something that's not just ‘alright here's a bunch of edibles or things you can buy from a bunch of different vendors and go ahead about your business. I wanted to do something in a way that I had never experienced before,” Taylor said.
The immersive sensory experience combines photography, music and food (with a 420-friendly option). Chef Jessica Kleinerman, who specializes in natural infusion cooking and baking, will pair nine cannabis-infused courses with a guided interpretation of Steven CW Taylor’s work. Dr. Anya Love of The John Coltrane Symposium put together a custom Coltrane playlist that pairs a classic Coltrane track with each course. For those that want to attend this event but not partake in the “elevated menu,” non- cannabis-infused options are also available.
“I had Dr. Love curate me a playlist to his artistic representation or rendition of these images paired with each dish. He's been to the gallery so I said ‘based on how these images make you feel, give me a playlist to kind of encapsulate that.’ So it's just kind of a meeting of various artistry, to kind of come together to give what I call a very unique tour through the artist’s, which happens to be myself, body of work,” Wright said.
For this very special event, Wright knew he had to collaborate with the right people.
“There's a lot of things that I can't do. I know that the gallery provides a really good backdrop and I can speak to my work very well. It’s a former piano showroom, so it was built for sound. Ideally, I like to collaborate with people in the diaspora of all of the arts and in such a way that we can highlight the aspects of the gallery that you may not be able to get other places.
“To set the mood of how this tour will go, each set of images will be illuminated as we go through the tour, so it'll be a very intentional way that we're going to guide the audience. It will be this magical tour through Coltrane, chef’s dishes and through the images as well as the energy of the space,” Taylor said.
The menu includes dishes like Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette featuring a cannabis-infused olive oil, a Philly Soft Pretzel with coarse sea salt and spicy brown mustard featuring cannabis-infused butter and a Lobster Roll with fresh mayonnaise on a toasted and buttered roll featuring cannabis-infused Avocado oil.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ubuntufa.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.