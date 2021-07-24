The Baptist Minister’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows Union of Philadelphia and Vicinity held a drive-by celebration in honor of Sister Genevieve Williams’ 100th birthday. She is the wife of the late Rev. Matthew Williams.
Williams is a native of Berlin, Md. and moved to Philadelphia at the age of 12 years old. She graduated from Overbrook High School and later City College. She was married to the late Rev. Dr. Matthew M. Williams, Sr. for 68 years. She is the proud mother of 3 children, Matthew M. Williams, Jr. (deceased), Malcolm A. Williams and Agnes A. Wilson.
Williams worked for the International Resistance Company for 17 years and then went on to be a teacher’s assistance in the Philadelphia Public School System until she retired. She has been very active in her community including starting a neighborhood bible study for young people in her Folsom street home during the summer months. She currently serves as Chairperson of the Committee for the Rendella Wise Gayton Annual Easter Bonnet Luncheon and is also an active Member of the Baptist Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows of Philadelphia and Vicinity.
Her love of the Lord is something that Williams holds dear. In 1997, she attended the Jameson School of Ministry and upon completion was ordained as a minister.
One of her favorite Bible verses: Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledged him and He shall direct thy paths.”
Williams took that verse to heart. As First Lady Emeritus of The People’s Baptist Church (TPBC) of Philadelphia, she founded the Hospitality Ministry, she held monthly women’s fellowships, she served as Mistress of Ceremony on many occasions for the Women’s Day programs and other special events at the church.
When people speak of Williams they often talk of her beautiful personality, being a good mother, a good cook, a confidante to her late husband and Pastor and others who would call on her for wise counsel. She is a very dynamic and spiritual speaker and a constant source of encouragement.
