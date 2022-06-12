Game night are a good way to spend a summer night , but on Sat. June 18th starting at 7 PM, the only game that matters to the folks at 615 N. Broad St. is bingo. With the help of local drag queens, also referred to as Bingo Verifying Divas (BVDs) and Jim Donovan, GayBingo invites bingo lovers, PRIDE participants and drag divas in the making to join in the competition as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of GayBingo. The event will also double as a charity event benefiting AIDS Fund, proceeds from the celebration will go to providing emergency relief funds and supplies for those living with AIDS/HIV.
As if Bingo wasn’t fun enough, the night kicks off with a performance from one of the GayBingo’s BVDs, including the likes of Philly drag queen, Sakura Allure who will help host the night’s events.
“To be able to do something that benefits other people, while also just having fun and doing things I love. I make costumes, so I get to express myself in that way. I sing. I dance. I just love performing. Being able to do what you love to bring other people happiness is kinda cool. That’s how I see it” Allure shared.
“It’s kind of crazy, actually. Growing up, things were different for me, so to be where we are now it just feels really good to be a part of it,” Allure continued.
As one of the few BVDs of color, Allure shares the impact they have as a drag performer and what their presence means for younger generations finding queer visibility, even in bingo halls.
“I think it’s important just to have that diversity within our community. It’s good in the way of I wish I had this growing up. Because it’s okay to do things that aren’t necessarily popular, just be yourself. But also, just having that background of growing up and not having it as open, sometimes I feel weird being out in drag in front of children. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I can only imagine if this was happening when I was a child,” they said.
Allure says that while the representation is amazing, the real winners are those coming out to play for a great cause, the AIDS Fund.
AIDS Fund seeks to provide financial assistance to folks in the greater Philadelphia region living with HIV/AIDS. They also encourage everyone to obtain an education and social awareness about HIV/AIDS. A disease that predominantly affects the LGBTQIA community, GayBingo is thrilled to be able to use its platform to lift up this cause.
“I love bringing the awareness to it because I feel like it’s not talked about in our community. It’s kind of put down, even at events like this. So to bring the light to one of the biggest things in our community I feel is something we should have been doing for a long time ago. We need more open and honest conversation. And I feel like this has helped start the conversation that we need.” Allure says.
Whether you’re a timid bingo player or an aggressive stamper, if the cash prizes don’t entice you, then maybe the campy theme will. Dress to impress as GayBingo takes on the theme of, Take it back to 1996 with the “Macarena,” “The Birdcage,” “Rent” and more!
Reserved seating tickets for this year’s 25th GayBingo Anniversary event are available now through AIDS Fund Philly’s website. For more information, head to aidsfundphilly.org
