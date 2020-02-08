FunTimes magazine honored 10 Diasporan men and women under 30 who have become impactful in their community and are "People to Watch" during its launch party Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. They are: Seraiah Nicole, performer and activist; Eli Capella, performing artist; Ayannah McIlwain, event manager at Campus Philly; Melissa A. Young, communications director; Nicole Keys, social media specialist; Malary Wood Jr., educator; Nkiru Ezeakudo, cellular and molecular neuroscience student; Bianca Portillo-Maldonado, partnership coordinator of Campus Philly; Melany Bustillos, Core Member of Cigna’s Hispanic Colleague Resource Group; and Carine Dorlus, author, motivational speaker and philanthropist. The 2nd edition of the Philadelphia Black Business Directory, produced by Beech Community Services with support from the Philadelphia Department of Commerce, was also available at Thursday's event. On the current cover of FunTimes, is Chardelle Moore, who also performed “Self Love is a Beautiful Journey" at the launch party.
