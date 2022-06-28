Classic Frozen Margarita
2 servings; makes 20 ounces
Active time: 15 minutes; Total time: 30 minutes
A classic of summer sipping, this frozen margarita recipe follows the template of our Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula. We recommend chilling all your ingredients and using richer simple syrup to reduce the amount of added water and help keep your slushie slushy.
A silver (blanco) tequila is best suited here. You don’t need to garnish the glass, but Tajin spice or any chile-lime salt on the rim would be a delicious and colorful addition.
Make Ahead: The rich simple syrup needs to be prepared about 1 hour before you plan to serve cocktails, and refrigerated.
Storage Notes: Refrigerate the rich simple syrup for up to 2 months.
Ingredients
FOR THE RICH SIMPLE SYRUP
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup water
FOR THE DRINK
10 ounces ice
3 1/2 ounces silver/blanco tequila
1 1/2 ounces triple sec
2 ounces fresh lime juice
2 ounces rich simple syrup
Directions
Make the rich simple syrup: In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved and the syrup has been boiling for about 30 seconds, remove from the heat and let cool completely. Transfer to a clean bottle, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. You should have scant 2 cups of syrup.
Make the drink: At least 30 minutes before serving drinks, chill your glassware and ingredients — sweetener and juice in the refrigerator; glassware and spirits in the freezer.
Crush your ice in advance, if possible — if you have a refrigerator that makes crushed ice, the smaller pieces will be easier on your blender and your drink will reach proper consistency faster with less melt.
In a blender, combine the ice, tequila, triple sec, lime juice and rich simple syrup and process just until it doesn’t sound “crunchy” anymore and you don’t hear any big chunks of ice hitting the blades. (The “smoothie” setting on more advanced machines works well, but you may not need to let it finish its cycle. Stop the blender as soon as the mixture reaches the right consistency to reduce melting prior to service.)
Remove the glasses from the freezer, divide the mixture between them and serve.
Nutrition information per serving (10 ounces) | 241 calories, 0 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 20 g sugar
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From columnist M. Carrie Allan.
- — -
Red Sky at Night Cocktail
2 servings (makes 20 ounces total)
Active time: 15 minutes; Total time: 30 minutes
A frozen drink to create sailors delight, this slushy cocktail follows the template of our Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula for a bright, sweet, sunset colored sip. A touch of Aperol adds just a hint of bitterness to the tropical scene. You’ll get the best results if you chill your ingredients in advance.
Ingredients
10 ounces ice
4 ounces coconut rum
1 ounce Aperol
2 ounces fresh lemon juice
2 ounces passion fruit syrup, such as Small Hands brand
Directions
At least 30 minutes before serving drinks, chill your glassware and ingredients — sweetener and juice in the refrigerator; glassware and spirits in the freezer.
Crush your ice in advance, if possible — if you have a refrigerator that makes crushed ice, the smaller pieces will be easier on your blender and your drink will reach proper consistency faster with less melt.
In a blender, combine the ice, rum, Aperol, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup and process just until it doesn’t sound “crunchy” anymore and you don’t hear any big chunks of ice hitting the blades. (The “smoothie” setting on more advanced machines works well, but you may not need to let it finish its cycle. Stop the blender as soon as the mixture reaches the right consistency to reduce melting prior to service.)
Remove the glasses from the freezer, divide the mixture between them and serve.
From columnist M. Carrie Allan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.