Family and friends came out to celebrate Annie E. Young's (seated right front) 100th birthday at Mount Olive Baptist Church on March 7, 2020. There are at least 500 centenarians in Philadelphia — home of one of the nation’s largest centenarian populations, according to the regional office of the Social Security Administration. Some say the secret to longevity is to eat healthy and in moderation, get plenty of sleep, not use alcohol and tobacco, good genes and practice a religious faith. Others says they eat, drink and otherwise do whatever they want and that's their secret to a long life. So it just varies. Submitted photos

