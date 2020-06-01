While all Free Library locations remain closed until further notice, staff in Youth Services and Programs and throughout the Free Library system continue to be committed to providing services and resources to children, teens, and families throughout Philadelphia.
Through-Aug. 31
The Free Library has a new virtual Summer of Wonder experience for you! From artistic inspiration to STEAM building projects, writing groups to world exploration, you can connect with your favorite library activities or try something new! Bonus: Participating in Summer of Wonder helps prevent that dreaded out-of-school learning loss for kids and teens known as "summer slide."
How to participate?
Through Aug. 31, kids, teens, and adults, can sign up online to collect points and earn badges for Summer of Wonder activities and time spent reading! Want to use a mobile device? Try the free Beanstack Tracker app for iOS and Android devices!
Join us on Facebook for Week One of Wonder, beginning June 1. Be sure to follow the Youth Services Facebook page for daily Summer of Wonder challenges and more! There will be a variety of virtual programs and presentations offered throughout the summer, so be sure to check in regularly. Here's a look at what's going on our first week.
Tuesday, June 2: Question Connection — Become a neighborhood scientist and take an observation walk, then create a nature journal.
Wednesday, June 3: Culture Corner — Learn how archaeologists study the past and start a time capsule. BONUS: Virtual Snake Party! A special three-part video series featuring Scott Pryor and a snake!
Thursday, June 4: DIY Lit Lab. Partner with the Camp Challenge Team to learn an easy way to choose your just-right book.
Friday, June 5: Freestyle! End the week with a virtual scavenger hunt the whole family will love.
Summer Camp Challenge
The Free Library Summer Camp Challenge provides camps and groups with the practical resources and training to bring literacy into camp programs and keep the learning all fun and games.
This year's Summer Camp Challenge will be entirely virtual. Access online training for staff and activity ideas for your group that can be done at home or in-person. Track your group's completed reading minutes and activities to score points. Challenge yourself and see how many badges you can earn.
