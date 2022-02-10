Every year, during Black History Month, people honor those who risked their lives to fight for equality. People like Nat Turner, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King are always remembered along with events that seem like they happened far away and long ago. As it turns out, Black History is everywhere and may be down a street that you walk by everyday. A free Black History Mural tour wants to help you find what you’ve been missing.
In the Historic Fair Hill section of Philadelphia, there is a burial ground located on Germantown Avenue. The Historic Fair Hill Burial Ground eventually became part of the National Underground Railroad Network (UGRR).
Today there are six murals on the surrounding streets of the burial grounds that honor and tell the stories of the people who fought for freedom and equality on that same land in Philadelphia. In honor of Black History Month, there is an in-person tour led by History Educator Carolyn Singleton, that explains the history. Because of COVID the tour is also available online.
Singleton explains that her goal with this tour is to show that each generation has a role to play and these historical events weren’t that long ago. “A lot of times when people think of historical figures they seem to think it was such a long time ago. It’s almost like thinking about Moses or something that happened that long ago. But it’s like, no! It really wasn’t that long ago. I talk about the fact that three or four generations ago, Harriett Tubman was alive, when your great grandmother was alive. Just to show a relationship between the past and the present,” says Singleton.
The six murals located around the burial grounds are as follows: “The Peaceable Kingdom” located at the intersection of Clearfield Street and Perc Street, “The Underground Railroad” located at 2950 Germantown Ave., “The Female Anti Slavery Society,” located at 2900 Germantown Ave., “A Tribute to Peaches” located at 827 W. Indiana, “Together We Stand” located at 901 W. Indiana Ave. and finally “The Healing Walls” located at 9th and W. Indiana Ave.
Each mural tells a story. The Peaceable Kingdom mural shows the vision that William Penn had for people to live in Harmony. The next murals highlight the people who fought for equality for all.
The Underground Railroad mural depicts Harriett Tubman who had strong ties to Philadelphia. After escaping slavery in Maryland she settled in Philly. Tubman would use the Underground Railroad Network in Philadelphia to free other slaves in Maryland. Tubman had help. Also featured in the mural is Robert Purvis, who formed the Vigilant and Anti-Slavery Society and helped conduct the UGRR. A man of wealth, Purvis was a bi-racial abolitionist and dedicated a large portion of his wealth to help those escaping from the south. Both Robert Puris and his wife are buried in the Historic Fair Hill Burial Ground.
The Female Anti-Slavery mural depicts women like Lucretia Mott who was a Quaker. She was not only involved in the abolition movement, but also the women’s rights movement. She and her husband James are also buried in Historic Fairhill.
One of the murals honors Peaches Ramos who was a local hero and organized the neighborhood to drive out drug dealers from her block and another mural was painted in Graterford Prison by drug dealers who once stood on the same block where the mural now stands.
Singleton stresses that these murals and stories are similar to what is going on present day, “Things that they had to deal with on a daily basis are, in a lot of ways, the same things we have to deal with today. Back then you could be kidnapped walking down the street and be returned to slavery. In 2022 you could be walking down the street as a person of color, a black person, and be murdered or arrested and thrown into prison.”
The Black History Mural Tour is on Saturday, February 12th, which coincidentally is Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Tours run every hour from Noon until 2 p.m. For more information, visit historicfairhill.com.
