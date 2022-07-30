Happy Birthday 16th Birthday To Franklin Square! Located at 200 N 6th Street in Philadelphia. This open space park in Center City is celebrating 16 years since its renovation and all are invited to this celebration on July 31st from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Franklin Square Park was designed by William Penn when he laid out the city of Philadelphia in 1682. Amy Needle is the President & CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc., which funds and manages the park.
“It's one of his original five squares," Needle said of Penn. "He laid the city out in a grid and really wanted there to be peaceful places for people to be able to go. He wanted a wholesome place where his family could go and run around and enjoy the outdoors.”
The square has gone through some transitions over the years and this celebration is to commemorate the park in its current form.
On a normal day, visitors can enjoy a Philadelphia themed mini golf game, a water fountain show and a carousel ride. Those attractions are all a part of the Squares Sweet Sixteen celebration. The Franklin Square Fountain will put on a water show starting at noon and display a newly choreographed water piece to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”
The 183-year-old fountain will unveil its new song and then “perform” other choreographed water spectacle every 30 minutes. The fountain is one of the oldest in the country and has been renovated. It's regarded as one of the highlights of Franklin Square.
The first 100 people to arrive will enjoy a free ride on the Parx Liberty Carousel. Like the Fountain, the Carousel is historic in its own right. The Carousel was added to enhance the “fun” activities at Franklin Square. Needle says the Square wasn’t always a children's safe place to go and when renovating it, they wanted to make sure they added fun things to do that would attract families to the area, just as William Penn originally intended.
“We also added the carousel because at one time Philadelphia had a very rich history in carousel making. Philadelphia was home of three different carousel making companies. Although our carousel was brand new sixteen years ago, we have many of the original horses that were made by those companies. In fact, Race Street was renamed from Sassafras Street because horse racing used to happen there,” says Needle.
Starting at 10:00 a.m. children will be able to decorate their birthday hats and show the hats for candy and Franklin Square momentos. At 11:30a, Benjamin Franklin will be visiting the Square and have free TastyKakes too.
There will be opportunities for bags to be decorated, tattoos will be given to children and families will be able to enjoy storytime! Professional storytellers will tell short 4-5 minute stories from 10:00 - 3:00 about Philadelphia and American’s history on the Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Bench. One of four benches, it is an award winning bench located in Franklin Square.
Currently, the Chinese Lantern Festival is happening in Franklin Square until August 7th, so that is also a part of the celebration as well. Visitors can enjoy more than 30 lantern displays nightly, live performances and authentic cuisine. During the day, the Sweet Sixteen celebration will feature a Chinese Lantern Festival Scavenger Hunt. Complete the free scavenger hunt and win a free ticket to ride the Parx Liberty Carousel.
Enjoy this free family day in the sun, while celebrating Franklin Square’s Sweet Sixteen and the history it has to offer. Get more information here https://historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square/upcoming-events/.
