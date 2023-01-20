Amy Dowling, a former Philadelphia public school teacher and active member of Germantown Christian Assembly, celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday.
Dowling was born in Camden, N.J. on Jan. 22, 1923, and later moved to Philadelphia. Dowling is the oldest of 13 siblings, and comes from a family in which longevity runs, though her husband and son predeceased her. Eight of her siblings are still alive, and her grandfather, who lived to be 106, had two daughters, one of whom lived to 102, and the other to 110.
“I am still able to get around driving my own car. I didn’t think that I was going to live this long – I’ve had some sick days, some were narrow escapes – but the Lord has brought me through!” Dowling said in good spirits. “My granddaughter Marla now lives with me and has been a very good helper. I am looking forward to my 100th birthday in a few days.”
After graduating from Temple University, Dowling became a teacher and discovered her gift of storytelling, and used her stories to grab the interest of children as she taught them new concepts.
Dowling first visited Germantown Christian Assembly after hearing the late Dr. B. Sam Hart on the radio, and after his wife, Joyce, prayed with her, Dowling became a member of the church. She has served the church for over 40 years, and taught in numerous ministries, including Vacation Bible School. She was very engaged in the church’s outreach to neighborhood schools, and tutored children from the neighborhood as a reading specialist.
Dowling’s greatest joy is her personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She grew up in a Christian family and came to know the Lord as a teenager.
“I’ve seen so many answers to prayer. Every morning I wake up and give thanks to the Lord,” Dowling recalls. “I have a list of prayer requests that people call for me to intercede on their behalf. I consider this my personal ministry. Whenever my nephew, who’s a medical doctor, has a difficult case coming up, he calls on me to pray.”
As she celebrates her 100th birthday, Dowling sends out this advice to everyone, especially young people:
• Pray – God answers prayer!
• Before any big decision like buying a house, buying a car, considering marriage etc. – pray!
• If you are facing a difficult day, praise the Lord; read his word and believe that God will answer according to his will.
• “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your path straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.