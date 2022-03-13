Having a pet is special. People who have pets, especially a dog, often compare it to having a child. They need love, attention, patience and discipline. They need food, water, clothes (when its cold). Taking care of a pet can be hard. Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia has been doing it for a very long time. Running a shelter and giving animals everything they need is expensive. For the last 25 years they have held a Fur Ball as a fun way of raising the money needed to keep helping animals.
This year’s gala is fittingly titled “The Silver Fur Ball: 25 Years Of A Life Saving Celebration.” The ball will be held at the glamorous Bellevue Philadelphia located on March 25.
The gala may be 25 years old, but the shelter has been saving animals for a lot longer than that. Morris Animal Shelter is one of the first animal shelters. Elizabeth Morris founded it in 1874.
“She started off with a very small house right around the corner from us and eventually moved to the 1242 Lombard property. During that time period, she was mostly rescuing cats. Cats at that time, in the city of Philadelphia, weren’t considered pets like they are today. They were considered pests. She was one of the few and very first pioneers to get into animal rescuing and sheltering,” says Darryl Moore, Director of Operations at Morris Animal Rescue.
Morris was very innovative and intuitive and recognized this need to save animals. She even rented a horse and buggy and created the very first animal ambulance. Morris Animal Rescue is proud to carry on what she started so many years ago. The Silver Fur Ball is the rescue’s single largest fundraiser. It includes a 4-hour open bar, some bites, live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and dancing. Of course the animals will be in attendance! It’s a great reason to put on the nicest thing in your closet and party, while still doing a good deed and saving animals.
Proceeds from this year’s Silver Fur Ball fundraiser will go towards saving the homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets of the Greater Philadelphia region. It will help support America’s first animal shelter with vital programs including the Lifesaver Fund, the Fostering Program, the Adoption Program, and the Low Cost Spay & Neuter Program. Steve Morrison of 93.3 WMMR will emcee it and the music provided by DJ Perry Angelozzi.
COVID-19 and the pandemic have impacted animal shelters across the country.
“At the start of COVID, we had a lot of people adopt animals because they were spending a lot of time at home. It was nice for shelters because everyone flocked to their local shelter because they were going to be home for work or out of a job. We saw a lot of people adopt an animal or offer foster care for animals. As we progressed with the pandemic and people started going back to work and unfortunately with the evictions coming up, we did start seeing a wave of people surrender their animals at a higher rate than usual,” Moore said.
Fortunately, Morris Animal Shelter placed many of their pets in permanent homes. Their partners and other shelters, however, did see an influx of animals being returned and Morris helped them with the returned pets.
Morris Animal Shelter relies on fundraising so they can continue to save, house, rehabilitate and ultimately get these animals permanently adopted. For more information on The Silver Fur Ball: 25 Years Of A Life Saving Celebration, visit morrisanimalrefuge.org/events
