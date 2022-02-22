Bravo’s “Project Runway” Designer Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste and “Top Chef”’s Sylva Senat are teaming up for their first “L’Art du Patrimoine Haitienne: When Food Meets Fashion” Black History Month event at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia on Feb. 25.
“When Food Meets Fashion” is a Black History month celebration highlighting the contributions of Haitian culture. The event will feature garments from Prajjé Oscar’s collections, paired with delicious bites from Chef Sylva Senat.
“Haitian history is Black History. My garments are designed to educate and are reflective of my aesthetic and inspired by urban culture,” said Jean-Baptiste, designer and recent “Project Runway” Season 19 contestant.
Jean-Baptiste came in eighth place on the Bravo series and was best known for his authentic cultural garments and his avant-garde look.
Rhonda Willingham, founder and president of Menzfit, a local non-profit organization is the woman behind it all. “When Food Meets Fashion” is the first event that she is managing and has produced under her new agency “Elaine Entreprizes”.
“In addition to launching my new business, I wanted to do something around Black History Month. Sylva Senat who’s the executive chef over at the Pyramid Club is already one of my clients and then I had the wonderful opportunity to meet fashion designer, Prajjé Oscar and recognized that both of them are from Haiti,” said Willingham.
“I thought this might be a great sort of partnership to bring Prajjé and Sylva together and create this event “When Food Meets Fashion”. And so the idea behind it is that Prajjé will display some of his garments from his collections, including his collections from “Project Runway, and then Sylva will pair dishes that complement that garment,” said Willingham.
Each “Bravolebrity” will have other items featured on a rolling video that includes clips of their current work and displays from their experiences on “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.”
“You will see an exhibition of gowns that I have in my collection as well as three current pieces from my new collection that I’m currently working on right now for September,’’ said Jean-Baptiste.
His new line slated to premiere in September will be a celebration of the Black Madonna called the “Nós Danpó.”
“The Black Madonna in Haitian culture serves a huge purpose and culture,” said Jean-Baptiste. “So this is kind of like my rendition of celebrating my grandmother who passed away last year. My inspiration is my grandmother and grandfather’s wedding, but celebrating those two Haitian spirits, which is very vital to Haitian culture, so guests can look forward to three of those pieces. The artwork from the Project Runway project to beading and embroidery done in Haiti to the regular collection pieces. They’re going to be a true sense of the Prajjé Oscar brand.”
Host of NBC-10 “Philly Live,” Aunyea Lachelle will be the emcee for the evening. No stranger to Jean-Baptiste’s work, Lachelle’s wore a Prajjé Oscar design wedding gown.
“I am beyond excited to take part in this event. Not only do I have a personal connection with Prajjé’s designs, but my husband was also born and raised in Haiti. So it’s a privilege to be able to shed light on Haitian culture and fashion for Black History Month,” said Lachelle.
“I’m an advocate for culture and history and I also work in Haiti as well,” said Jean-Baptiste “A big piece of what I work with in Haiti is culture and changing the narrative and, sharing the culture in the most positive, in my case, luxurious way possible. And when it comes to the case of Sylva, he and I, kind of did the same thing. He introduced Haitian recipes into these dishes that have been influenced there. So that’s another way of representing that part of our culture and a very high end as well executive show as a Pyramid club.”
“It’s important to share Haitian history during Black History Month. Over the course of history, Haitians have played a vital role in American history and around the world. In terms of freedom, Black history, and the contributions to the making of the United States of America,” said Jean-Baptiste.
Like Jean-Baptiste, Senat, former “Top Chef” contestant from Season 14, believes that “When Art Meets Fashion” is a great opportunity to shed light on the Haitian culture and influence its had on American history.
Senat gained fame and notoriety, after coming in fourth place in the Bravo reality series competition. He’s also been recognized as a James Beard Award semi-finalist for the 2013 Best New Chef in the Atlantic Region.
“My inspiration comes from the “grande dame” of southern cooking, Ms. Edna Lewis. Black History is American History and should be celebrated every day,” said Senat.
For more information and tickets visit lartdupatrimoinehaitienne.splashthat.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.