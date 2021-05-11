First Person Arts has highlighted unique voices for the last 20 years. Thanks to the pandemic how they share those voices has changed. Each year, the First Person Arts’ Festival would welcome people into a variety of spaces to hear storytellers from all walks of life. Since an in-person festival is not possible, the organization has taken to the digital realm and opted to keep things going year-round instead of a once a year event.
The festival will be segmented into four volumes, under the title of Anthology!, with each volume focusing on a theme that exemplifies what makes a story truly compelling. The Anthology Volume Two: Push will take place from May 13 to May 21, digitally, and featuring six different performances that highlight personal stories of powerful journeys, community support and triumph. The latest anthology is designed to push the audience beyond their comfort zone.
Marketing Director, Tanesha Ford says, “For nearly two years, it has felt as if society has been pushed and pulled most unexpectedly. Volume Two of the 2021 First Person Arts Anthology explores individual stories of that force in our lives. Social unrest, public health, mental health, and the joyous moments that we carve out of these trying times.”
The Anthology Volume Two line up will include “We Breathe, We Live. Brotherly Love Protest Stories”, a made for television film that uses the power of storytelling to present the first person experiences of men who participated in the George Floyd protests in Philadelphia during the summer of 2020.
The film will debut on May 13 kicking off First Person Arts’ two week celebration of storytelling and personal experiences.
“Prior to the pandemic, First Person Arts would host live events for the Engaging Males of Color Initiative, which is an initiative that removes the stigma of mental health from communities of color, because males of color suffer at a disproportionate rate because of that stigma,”said Danielle Marino who’s the production manager of First Person Arts. ”And so, what First Person Arts would do through storytelling is host events where males of color from different communities in the city would get together and share their stories, allowing other people to know that they are not alone in their journey and there is help out there and to provide resources for that.”
However due to the pandemic the organization had to suspend their live events.
“We had to approach the project in a way that our audience gathers their information from different places so we did a podcast. We have a live virtual online event and then we have this short film that will air about the protests in Philadelphia in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and how these males of color were affected by these events,” said Marino.
“One of the unique things about this short film is whenever there’s coverage of different rallies, it’s always from an aerial view of an outsider looking in and trying to kind of dissect it and say what they think or what they see is happening. The thing with our storytellers, is they were all involved in these movements, a number of them were on the highway that day when they were shot with tear cans and rubber bullets, and so we have this, you know, raw first person account of these events that have taken place. And so, the film really worked to show what has happened to these young men and older men,” she said.
The film will provide an environment to honor the raw emotion caused by collective trauma as it weaves together the intersecting stories of five different men of color from a variety of backgrounds in the city as they ask . . . what now?
“It goes on to show what they’ve experienced and how it changed their thinking of life and how they need to proceed, moving forward,” said Marino.
Participant, Ismael Jimenez hopes that those who view the film walk away with a better understanding of “not only the human complexities of the many stories that come out of situations and circumstances that happen [for instance the murder of George Floyd], but also the importance of centering Black lives when we’re talking about justice within this society, and being fully aware of the historical context which produced the conditions in which we exist today and how it’s a culminating aspect that affects us all, regardless of whatever racial identity, we believe we are.”
Jimenez is a member of Black Lives Matter Philly, an African American History teacher at Kensington CAPA and he also spoke at the first protest.
“This film definitely shows the nuances that are involved, from people from many different walks of life, in the sense of career, or socio-economic status, but also how they still collide with this incident and then it takes a look at what people gained from it and how at the end of the day, we can’t oversimplify demands for racial justice. It’s much more urgent for a lot of people, particularly those who live with the injustices every single day,”said Jimenez.
For more information, visit firstpersonarts.org
