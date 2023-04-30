On any given night, as Elias Taddesse watched plate after plate of steak tartare roulade sail out of the kitchen at Caviar Russe in New York City, frying chicken and flipping burgers could not have been further from his mind. Taddesse always wanted to own a restaurant. His entrepreneurial vision was informed by the classical techniques and soigné styles of Alain Ducasse and Paul Liebrandt — two legendary French chefs, and two of his former bosses.

But the pandemic forced Taddesse to pivot away from fine dining and toward something more casual and comforting: fried chicken. Now, at Doro Soul Food, the scrappy takeout counter in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood where Taddesse is frying up cuts of craggy, spicy, bone-in chicken, toques and tournées are a distant memory.

The Washington Post

