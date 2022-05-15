Spring is here that means we’re ready to head outside and what better way than to combine food and a great cause. Women Against Abuse, Inc., Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence agency is hosting “Dish It Up” on Wednesday, May 18 from 6-9 p.m. The event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in the Concourse.
As the 2022 Advocates of the Year, the organization will recognize Eagles legend Troy Vincent and Chef Tommi Vincent. Troy is an Eagles Hall of Fame inductee and an NFL all-pro. He was a member of the Eagles from 1996 to 2003 and currently serves as the National Football League’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
Vincent is Co-Founder and COO of Vincent Country, host of “Stay a While” Podcast, motivational speaker, and writer.
The couple are strong advocates against domestic violence and sexual assault, having been affected by those issues.
“When people are educated, they are able to identify aspects of abuse that they weren’t able to before so now they are empowered and equipped to be a part of the solution,” shares Vincent.
She is also on the Board of Directors for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and a domestic abuse survivor.
Vincent and Executive Director Joanne Ortero-Cruz of Women Against Abuse shared why having this event is important.
Ortero-Cruz explained “The event was the idea of one of the board members who thought what a fantastic way to celebrate women is to have female chefs supporting women in different capacities. So here we are in our 14th year.”
Vincent shared “Anytime, as a woman, when you bring your assets to the table it’s important that you bring who you are to the table, especially when you have the ability to exchange the hats and bring what is necessary to add value.”
She added “I don’t have to explain that I am a Black woman. You can see that, a chef is one of the things that I do and my experience as a survivor allows me to contribute to this particular event, “Dish It Up,” in a multifaceted way being a survivor and chef.”
For Black and Brown women building safe spaces when their assault is frequently disregarded or counseling is often difficult
“It’s not just about immediate help but also long-term care. There are individuals who need help right away because they are in crisis but it’s also about the continuum of care and that healing process, making it a journey,” Ortero-Cruz shared.
“I think it’s important for us to normalize the conversation not the behavior especially in grassroots communities. I grew up in Trenton NJ, there is so much going on that you’re choosing what issues am I going to tackle. It’s important we tackle the issues and talk about what a healthy relationship looks like,” Vincent adds.
The event’s goal is to raise awareness about domestic violence, but eating brings people together, so it’s a wonderful fit.
“I call it Soul Food therapy. Bringing people together for the event of “Dish It Up” is powerful because feeding the culinary arts industry while illuminating information and everyone receiving information at the event even if they are just coming to support the food or someone else they are being educated in the process.”
This is the 14th year that “Dish It Up” will combine women chefs who bring their great culinary skills to compete for the best dish of the night. A panel of celebrity judges will vote on the dish.
The judges are Chef Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog Philly, Gina Gannon Traffic Reporter for 6ABC, Cherri Gregg afternoon drive host/news anchor for WHYY, David Spadaro Host of Eagles Insider, Marilyn Johnson editor and food critic for Philly Grub, Eddie Keels publisher, Philly Current Magazine, Chef Barbie Marshall finalist of Hell’s Kitchen and Kae Lani Palmisano Tv host of Check, Please! Philly on WHYY.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit womenagainstabuse.org.
