Earlier this month, almost 50 people turned up in their cars for a drive-by birthday party to celebrate Gandhi Barksdale’s 90th birthday. Surrounded by family and friends, socially distanced of course, Barksdale marked this milestone trip around the sun.
Parris Sandlin, Barksdale’s grandson, said the family couldn’t let COVID-19 stop them from celebrating their patriarch. They just had to make adjustments to do it safely.
“Ninety is a milestone in our community, a lot of black men don’t reach it. Unfortunately, we couldn’t throw a party in a traditional setting because of the pandemic but we still wanted to recognize him for what he means to the family and what he means to everyone in the community. During these pandemic times, the safest way that we could do that was a drive-by celebration,” Sandlin said.
Gandhi Barksdale, a lifelong Philadelphian, was raised in Nicetown. He was on the 1949 Simon Gratz High School Public League Football Championship Team and graduated from the school in 1950. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
His senior high yearbook quote was, “Life’s struggles are not my care, I’m going to spend my life in an easy chair.” He has taken that motto with him through the years and used it to get through some difficult times.
In 1968, he was married to his late wife Rebecca and they moved to the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia. They were only the 2nd African American couple to live on their block in Wynnefield. He remained a constant source of support to his wife until her passing in 2016.
To support his family, he served as a facility manager at various apartment complexes and rental properties in Philadelphia. He also worked as a general contractor on various commercial and residential projects throughout the area. Even now, his family still goes to him if they want something fixed.
“When I moved into my house in 2009, he just came over and started working. He painted the shed. He made window covers for our windows. He put cut-off valves in for the shower. He just does stuff like that, especially for the family,” Barksdale’s grandson said.
A prostate cancer survivor, Barksdale said balance has been his secret to having a long and prosperous life. He said, “Stay busy but also take time for relaxation.”
His favorite downtime activity is golf, which he took up when he turned 60.
