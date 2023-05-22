Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts Friday at "Hitsville U.S.A."

Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour of Motown's Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by the group during performances.

