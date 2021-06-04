Elizabeth Myambo is amazing.
In fact, Elizabeth has been named the current senior Miss 2021 Pennsylvania representative for the Miss Amazing pageant, which is held every year in the Allentown area.
According to her mother, Carol Myambo, “Miss Amazing is a nonprofit organization on a mission to provide personal development opportunities that build self-esteem in girls and women with disabilities. Since expanding nationwide or the first time in 2011, Miss Amazing programs are now in 33 states from coast to coast and have touched the lives of more than 1700 girls and women with disabilities annually.
And Elizabeth is one of those women. At 37 years of age, this West Chester resident has proven her ability to overcome adversity. Nothing seems to get in her way.
“I was born with Trisomy 21 Down Syndrome,” Elizabeth explains. “That is a defect that has caused me to have an intellectual disability. But that doesn’t stop me.”
Actually, more than 200,000 cases of this syndrome are reported every year. But even with an intellectual disability, thanks to her own inner strength and support from her loving family, Elizabeth has managed to achieve what, at times, seemed an impossibility.
She says, “Today I work as a bagger at a local supermarket and support others with mental and physical disabilities in a workshop. I am self-determined and use my voice to self-advocate for myself and others. I express myself through Special Olympics swimming and bowling, and through pageantry...I participate in Miss Amazing pageant and have been chosen a state queen three times.”
The pageant was originally started for girls and women with some form of intellectual disability. But today, a contestant with any form of disability is eligible to participate. Miss Amazing honors representatives who have gone above and beyond to impact the world through their service to community.
In Elizabeth’s case, she traveled to Harrisburg to advocate for Handi-crafters, a non-profit charitable organization empowering individuals with disabilities to lead more independent , productive and fulfilling lives.
Later, she participated in a Feed the Hungry program for her church on Christmas Day, helping to serve a hot meal to over 200 homeless people.
Still later, Elizabeth used her skills impact a local Senior Citizen organization. This energetic young woman visits the seniors once a month to play games, lunch, and chat with the seniors to cheer them up.
And during the pandemic, Elizabeth baked cupcakes and delivered them to essential workers at the grocery store where she is employed.
This year, the national pageant will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on Vanderbilt University campus. “It takes $4,000 for me and a guest to attend the National summit.That includes room and board, transportation, meals, and tickets for the events. Since I have been selected to go, your donation, large or small, will help me achieve this dream,” Elizabeth explains.
“I believe I would not be able to do this, but my family and I believe that God has a plan and a purpose for all of us, and we would like to show the world that even though you have been born with a disability, that it is your gift to the world to inspire and influence and encourage others that they can do it too,” she concludes.
