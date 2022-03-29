Ebony and Jet magazines are a staple in Black Households. The saying is you aren’t Black famous until you have been featured in one of those two magazines.
“There’s a huge joy and huge responsibility in leading. There isn’t one place I go to where someone doesn’t say I know that brand.”
Those are the words of Michele Ghee, the new CEO of Ebony and Jet. She’s helping bring the iconic brands into the modern era. The mission for her is balance.
“I am trying to find balance in bringing in Entertainment and Celebrity but also on our cover in February’s printed edition were ten African American Black Stem Students that are HBCU Queens sponsored by Olay.”
The mission is still the same for the brands to highlight greatness in the African American Community.
Ghee has an impressive resume having previously worked at The Weather Channel, CNN, A & E, The History Channel, and BET Networks. During her time at BET, she founded and ran BETHer, the first and only network for Black women.
Community and storytelling are both very important to Ghee.
“One of the adjectives that comes to mind is authentic, this brand has always been authentic. So we’re going to have to tell difficult stories. But the point being I want to make sure that who is telling the story comes from the narrative that’s the first thing. Because there’s a lot of news that’s being told and it’s not through the lens of the people that have the facts. My team is diverse and has been through the journey. They understand the journey. My leadership team is Black women and the head of PR are men because there must be diversity across the board. But we must tell the true story and I think Ebony/Jet always has done that.”
She added that “Black media has a responsibility to educate and inform on the things that are going on in the world and how they impact us as a people.”
One of Ghee’s strengths is her advocacy for Black Women. She shared her thoughts on the current state of newsrooms and how Black journalists are fighting for equality and equity, particularly in terms of leadership.
“It’s such a tough question today because we’re still finding in corporate America that we are invisible and marginalized. Our opinion doesn’t matter. Clearly everyone that knows my path knows that I dealt with that my entire career. I see it through some peers of mine across the industry. The power of today is that I didn’t get to have my voice heard all the time. I did write three books. I wasn’t going to be silenced.”
The three books she authored are “Stratechic: Life and Career Winning Strategies for Women” (2015), “Stratechic 2.0: HER Plan, HER Purpose” (2017), and “Success on Your Terms” (2019), a framework for setting and achieving personal goals.
Ghee believes in the importance of mentorship and creating a pipeline to prepare the next generation.
“The biggest factor is time. I still make myself personally available to make sure that I am advocating for younger women. I advise and sponsor.”
She’s done an excellent job of getting her story out there. As a result, she offered some advice to storytellers who excel at telling others’ stories but struggle to tell their own.
“The first thing I tell everybody is to know your 30 second elevator pitch. In other words, know who you are. Second, know what the culture is in your environment and who holds the power in your organization. Last thing is you have to be willing to be bold and be willing to have someone share great things about you, because when it comes from you it can sound like bragging but when other people do it it’s great. In other words, find someone that is willing to help sell your narrative.”
You can find more of Ghee’s story when she gives the keynote address at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, as part of a free Neumann University conference aimed at assisting professionals in developing a personal brand and honing the skills required for career success.
The ElevateU Conference, sponsored by the university’s Center for Leadership, features speakers who offer practical advice on improving networking and interviewing skills, as well as polishing a professional presence on LinkedIn. It will take place in the university’s Mirenda Center from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the event go to alumni.neumann.edu/elevateu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.