Recipe: Air-Fryer French Fries
By Melissa Clark
Yield: 2 servings
Total time: 25 minutes, plus soaking and drying
Ingredients:
1 large russet potato (about 8 ounces), cut into 1/4-inch-thick sticks
1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, more as needed
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream or plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
Preparation:
1. Put potatoes in a large bowl and cover with cold water. Soak for at least 30 minutes (or up to overnight, stored in the refrigerator), then drain and pat very dry.
2. Heat the air fryer to 350 degrees, if preheating is necessary. Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels.
3. In a dry bowl, toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Transfer to air fryer and fry at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, tossing halfway. Transfer the potatoes to the baking sheet, spreading them in an even layer, and let cool to room temperature, at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours. (This step is optional; it gives the fries a slightly crispier exterior. If you want to skip it, keep the potatoes in the fryer and proceed to the next step.)
4. Turn the air fryer heat up to 400 degrees. Arrange potatoes in the fryer if you’ve taken them out, and drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon oil. Cook for until golden and crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes, tossing or stirring halfway through. Transfer immediately to a serving platter and sprinkle with more salt.
5. While the fries are cooking, make the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and paprika. Serve alongside the fries for dipping.
Recipe: Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Wings
By Melissa Clark
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes, plus resting
Ingredients:
1 1/4 pound chicken wings, cut in half through the joint into wingettes and drumettes
1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon melted unsalted butter
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon honey, preferably dark
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1/4 teaspoon Sriracha or other Asian chile sauce
Preparation:
1. In a large bowl, toss chicken with baking powder, salt and pepper until the pieces are thoroughly coated. Spread the pieces out on a rack placed on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 1 hour and up to overnight. (The longer, the better.)
2. Heat the air fryer to 400 degrees, if preheating is necessary.
3. Arrange chicken on air fryer rack so all of the pieces are standing up against the edges of the basket, with as much space around each one as possible. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together butter, lemon zest and juice, honey, Tabasco and sriracha.
5. Immediately transfer the fried chicken wings to the bowl with the honey-chile sauce and toss well. Serve at once.
Recipe: Air-Fryer Brussels sprouts With Garlic, Balsamic and Soy
By Melissa Clark
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the stems (cut larger ones in quarters)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
Preparation:
1. Heat air fryer to 400 degrees, if preheating is necessary.
2. Place Brussels sprouts in the air fryer basket; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and the salt. Fry for 15 minutes, shaking basket or stirring the sprouts halfway through.
3. Sprinkle sprouts with garlic. Continue to fry until the garlic is golden brown, another 2 to 4 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring balsamic vinegar to a simmer. Continue to simmer until thickened and starting to look syrupy, adjusting heat as necessary to prevent burning, 2 to 3 minutes. (Keep a close eye on it; it will go from reduced to burned very quickly.) Remove from heat and whisk in 2 tablespoons oil, the lime juice and the soy sauce.
5. Transfer Brussels sprouts to a serving platter and drizzle with balsamic dressing. Squeeze more lime juice on top to taste.
