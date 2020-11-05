As we near Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, there are several events honoring all of those who have served the United States in war or peace — dead or alive.
Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles came together to honor and support members of the military as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. As part of the program, Toyota gave tickets to military families and displayed more than 200 local veterans and active service members on life-size cardboard cutouts in the stands for Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Salute to Service is a year-round effort to “honor, empower, and connect” our nation’s service members, veterans and their families.
Toyota and the Eagles acknowledged three service members as the “Honorary Captains” of the game: Ron Green, Rico Roman and Brad Snyder.
Hiring Our Heroes and Green, the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, have teamed up with Toyota to help veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find jobs and meaningful careers when they return to civilian life.
Green said whether it is going to college, learning a trade or stepping into a job, there are plenty of ways to help the nation’s veterans.
“It’s about giving an opportunity and taking that opportunity and transferring that to the future,” he said. Green, who served as sergeant major of the Marine Corps was in office four years and 156 days, the longest of any in that office.
“We are a family,” Green said of the military. “We look at the sacrifices of those who came before us and you want to live right.”
Also honored before the Eagles’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys was Army Staff Sgt. Rico Roman. He is a two-time Paralympian, two-time medalist (gold), two-time world champion (2019, 2012) who had his left leg amputated above the knee when wounded by an improvised explosive device while serving his third tour in Iraq in February 2007.
Brad Snyder, two-time Paralympian and U.S. Navy lieutenant was the third honoree. Snyder, who is part of Toyota’s Global “Start Your Impossible” movement, is a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist swimmer who was injured while in Afghanistan and lost his eyesight in an IED explosion. He was an explosive ordnance disposal officer. He is currently training for the triathlon in the 2021 Summer Paralympics.
The Hiring Our Heroes program relies on partnerships with groups that support the U.S. military community here and abroad. The NFL recognizes various U.S. veterans via games, events and visits to military bases all over the world throughout the year.
According to the initiative, more than $44 million has been raised for the league’s military nonprofit partners since 2011.
“We all deserve our equal opportunity. We need to break down those walls” of discrimination, Green said. Our veterans “are that beacon of light for our nation” during times of peace and turmoil, he said.
While recognizing the contributions of our nation’s service members, Green also gave a shoutout to families and spouses.
“Spouses held the homefront down so they could focus on their mission,” he said.
Green noted what an honor and privilege it has been to serve his country, and to serve it alongside some very selfless and positive colleagues. But most important, he said to remember “freedom isn’t free.”
