Brian Westbrook is a Philadelphia sports legend. Westbrook played eight of his nine career seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and earned two Pro Bowls selections. He is in the Eagles Hall of Fame. Now, Westbrook can add another accolade to his resume, author.
On Aug. 1, Westbrook is releasing his first children’s book titled, “The Mouse Who Played Football.” The book was co-written by Westbrook and sports reporter, Lesley Van Arsdall. The illustration was done by Mr. Tom.
When asked what made him decide to do this, Westbrook responded, “I’m married and I have three kids. A nine, five and three year old, and I see how they move. I see how I have to move as a parent. So my life has shifted and pivoted. Things have changed. So I thought this book was a great opportunity to tell them a story, to talk to them and help them see life as I saw it as a young man, as a young kid.”
The book is about a mouse that wants to play in the Mouse Football League (MFL), but because of his small size, his abilities are doubted.
“When I got my copy. I was putting the kids down and reading it to them. I got emotional because I was like wow, this is truly my story. My kids were like this is a really good book, whos it about? I was like you didn’t see or hear any of this before?” Westbrook jokingly said.
The book very much parallels Westbrook’s story. At 5’10, Westbrook weighed 205 lb when he was a running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. He wasn’t quite as small as a mouse, but he wasn’t as big as some of the other guys on the field. However, he was explosive and dominated the game early on even on a collegiate level. While playing for the Villanova Wildcats football team, he broke the all time NCAA record with 9,512 yards all purpose yards.
The mouse in his book is small, but tough. The people around him doubt he can make it to the MFL because of his size.
“I’m not a big man. And you see guys like Jordan Mailata (offensive tackle for the Eagles) that are 6’8, 340 pounds. In order to play amongst guys like that, it’s never going to be solely about your strength. It’s never going to be solely about your height and build. It’s not gonna be solely about that because that’s not how it was for me,” Westbrook shared.
Having confidence is the major theme that “The Mouse Who Played Football” focuses on. The little mouse has to ignore the adults who don’t believe in him.
Westbrook says, “There was a big stigma, especially in the sporting world, if you’re not big you’re not gonna be good enough. That’s what this book is about, overcoming adversity, overcoming what one person or what one group thinks about you in order for you to become successful. It’s about building that chip on your shoulder so when you get that chance, you prove them wrong.”
The themes in this book don’t just apply to sports, which is why there may be a possibility that this is not Westbrook’s last book.
“The sky’s the limit,” says Westbrook. “I’ve learned so many lessons, good and bad, throughout my life in football and business, marriage and raising children. There’s a lot of different things that we can put down on the pages of books and hopefully we will in the future.”
Westbrook and Arsdall will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia on Aug. 4 for a book reading. Visit the library’s website for more info at libwww.freelibrary.org/program.
For more information on “The Mouse Who Played Football” is available here tupress.temple.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.