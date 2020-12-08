Generally, for a book tour, author and activist Michael Eric Dyson would spend months on the road living out of a suitcase, but to promote his latest book, “Long Time Coming” all he has to do is log online, thanks to the pandemic.
The educator will join WHYY and The Literary Cafe on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, for a virtual event to discuss his new book. Dyson said doing digital events made him think about the bigger picture.
“For a person like me who travels all the time, it’s interesting to stay home for a while, to be able to reflect, to do some more work and write but I have the leisure to do that,” he said. “What about people who are on the front line who have to go to work? They have no choice but to be up there, exposing themselves. And that’s tough.”
Dyson said the pandemic magnified the way many Black and brown workers were treated as opposed to their white counterparts.
“The systemic racism and injustice that Black and brown people face and fight routinely must be addressed if we’re going to have any sense of change in this country,” said Dyson, who is also a Georgetown University sociology professor.
His latest book, “Long Time Coming” examines racism and the different ways the United States deals with it. It was released Dec. 1.
“We’re trying to come to grips with what we see going on in this nation. I think George Floyd’s death provoked an extraordinary amount of self-reflection and consideration of where we are as a nation and what we’ve got to do,” he said. “Nothing can sustain itself at a high pitch of intensity. The initial overflow into the streets. The protests that were engendered as a result of that horrible death, certainly have died down. But the renewed commitment to figuring out what’s wrong to try to talk about systemic racism to speak about the beliefs, and to argue about the place of race in the culture. It’s something that’s extremely important.”
He said the pandemic may be responsible for the country’s current racial reckoning.
“The global pandemic of COVID-19 forced us to pay more attention or closer attention to our screens. We were there at home,” Dyson said. “We had more leisure time. And we ended up seeing those images in a more powerful way and they were amplified because of our situation.”
The scholar said that since the unrest first fueled by what happened to Floyd, white America is experiencing its own wake-up call.
“Many of our white brothers and sisters saw that he was a guy who was pretty innocent laying prostrate on the ground, causing harm to no one, just begging to be able to breathe,” Dyson said.
According to Dyson, the biggest tool we have to fight racism is right in our pockets.
“We have to thank the smartphone, the invention of that particular device with its recording capacity has changed the nature of our understanding of police interactions with Black people. The fact that you can record them, the fact that people can see them, the fact that they can be uploaded on social media, and then distributed globally has changed the game,” he said. “It has given a bit more power and agency to those who are Black by being able to record and to share the images of what we’re going through I think that made a difference.”
In his book, “Long Time Coming,” Dyson looks at different figures like Emmett Till, Breonna Taylor and Rev. Clementa Pinckney and how they relate to what the nation is going through right now.
“I wanted to speak to those martyrs who would bring a particular aspect of the racial reckoning we’re undergoing to light. I told the stories of Emmett Till which focuses on being young, Black and assaulted like Ahmaud Arbery was. Elijah McClain, being an innocent young Black person, who was just trying to make his way home or Breonna Taylor lying in her bed, minding her own business asleep, and then gets killed,” Dyson said. “I wanted to highlight several dimensions of our struggle, and our racial reckoning and these figures allow me entree into those arenas.”
Dyson said that the United States has just begun the work towards racial healing and needs to take a long hard look at how we got here.
“Every word, every term, every phrase that ends in ‘system’ needs to be re-examined including the criminal justice system, public education system, public health care system. If we want to deal with structural injustice as well as systemic and institutional racism. We’ve got to acknowledge the fact that people in high places must be held accountable. If we do that, we can begin some of the institutional self-reflection that is critical to making things different,” he said.
Dyson said healing is on the horizon but there are some things that the nation needs to face before it can move forward.
“Before there’s healing, there’s got to be an acknowledgment of the hurt and pain. We’ve got to have an acknowledgment of the wounds and injuries inflicted upon Black and brown people. I think to a certain degree that is beginning to occur again with a fresh sense that allows us to grapple with social and justices that present themselves. That’s when some racial healing can begin to take place,” he said.
For more information about his virtual event with WHYY and The Literary Cafe on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. go to www.whyy.org/events.
