Last week, Kyle Larson brought the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy to the Urban Youth Racing School (UYRS) in Fishtown to show it to young students and answer questions from them. The California native spent time on the east coast with some kids he has grown to know over the past few years and an establishment that supported him at his lowest.
In April 2020, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, for saying a racial slur during a virtual race competition. Larson lost communication in his headset with one of his teammates and said “You can’t hear me?” followed by the N-Word. He issued an apology soon after the incident: “I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said,” Larson said. “There is no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community.”
Larson was considered one of NASCAR’s top racers at the time and was suspended indefinitely. As sponsors were dropping him left and right, Anthony Martin Sr., owner and founder of UYRS, and his wife Michelle stepped in to help their friend. Larson and UYRS have had a relationship since 2017. Kyle has appeared at charity events for UYRS, has met the Martins at dinners, and has interacted with the students of UYRS for years. Anthony Martin was quick to defend Kyle when the world was against him.
“You know I actually reached out to him and said, I know what type of person he is and the type of guy he was…I know he’s not a racist or any of that kind of stuff. I’ve dealt with this guy before.” Martin said.
Kyle Larson talked about his journey from being at the lowest point of his life to being back on top of NASCAR’s elite and how Anthony and Michelle helped him along the way. “It’s definitely been a journey, I remember being here in May or June of 2020 without a job in NASCAR or anything and spent a few hours just talking to Anthony and Michelle. We learned about the history and never would have thought in that moment that I would be back here a year and a half later with the Cup Series championship trophy.” Larson said. “They were willing to give me a second chance because they knew, even with the mistake I made, they knew me as a person and they knew who I really was and so that meant a lot to me.”
Kyle Larson finished this past season with 10 race wins, 20 Top 5 finishes and 26 Top 10 finishes on his way to becoming the 2021 Nascar Cup Series Champion.
