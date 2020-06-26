With novel coronavirus restrictions slowly easing, people are looking for ways to get out and be entertained.
An almost forgotten form of entertainment is making a comeback. For the last few weeks, local drive-ins have had record-breaking crowds. The Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, just about 90 minutes outside of Philadelphia, is one of these places. Mahoning co-owner, curator and film booker Virgil Cardamone says this season has been quite the whirlwind so far.
“This season we’ve had a big boom. When you break the drive-in down to its core, it’s the safest option, with everything going on, for entertainment,” Cardamone says.
He says this resurgence couldn’t come at a better time.
“We sold out our first two weekends at full capacity, so it’s a big push and a big success story for a lot of these driver-ins. Any driving that is still open had to jump over some incredible hurdles and really stick to their guns to still remain open, so it’s a blessing to see a lot of them getting some extra success,” says the Mahoning’s curator.
The Mahoning Drive-In which has been open since 1949 was taken over by Virgil Cardamone and Jeff Mattox in 2014. They decided to keep the drive-in close to its vintage roots.
“We decided to stick with 100% 35-millimeter film. We also decided to go 100% retro, which means we show nothing but old movies on actual film. We are the only drive-in that does that,” Cardamone says.
Some of the upcoming features include “ET,” on Thursday and then a “Rocky” marathon during the July Fourth weekend.
“We’re America’s only 100% classic 35-millimeter drive-in, which is pretty amazing,” he says.
Cardamone says a trip to the drive-in may be closer than you think.
“We certainly have a rich drive-in culture here. There are over 30 drive-ins in Pennsylvania. Anyone who can travel at least a half-hour to an hour from Philadelphia can certainly get to a Pennsylvania drive-in,” says the drive-in enthusiast.
Normally the Mahoning’s season runs from April to October with Friday and Saturday showings. This season, thanks to demand, they have almost tripled the number of viewings.
“Traditionally, we’re a Friday/Saturday outfit. Now we’re doing Sundays, Thursdays and Tuesdays. It’s turned into a five-day-a-week situation,” Cardamone says. “We’re feeling incredibly lucky that with everything going on, you could never plan on, but the fact that we’ve been revving this engine up for the last, you know, six years. Something like this allows the rest of the public to catch on to what we’re doing. It’s kind of perfect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.