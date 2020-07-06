Anna Lee Green, a longtime resident of Philadelphia turned 106 last week amid plenty of honking cars and cheering family and friends. She credits her long life to her love for God and everyone else. Green is the last surviving child of 10 children born to the late Rev. H.C. Williams (former pastor of the Friendly Baptist Church) and Daisy M. Williams.
Drive-by celebration honors Anna Lee Green on her 106th birthday
Kenny Duncan, co-owner of Main Attraction Unisex Salon, led the charge on speaking up for Black barbers who he felt were treated unfairly during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
