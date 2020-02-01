Every year at the Philadelphia Auto Show one of the longest lines you’ll see is to check out the exotic cars. Thanks to CF Charities Executive Director John Suggs, attendees have the chance to take photos with some of the rarest and most-sought-after cars in the world. This event has been held for four years.
“Going to the Philadelphia Auto Show was something that was a tradition in my family,” Suggs says. “I said, I don’t know why these cars would not be featured at the auto show. This is a double win for us to get these cars to be displayed so everybody can see them but also it’s a win for us as a charity because we get to raise awareness for our platform, what we do, and raise money.”
CF Charities is a nonprofit organization that’s focused on empowering young people to dream beyond any limitations and map out their future. The group focuses on things like access to health care, scholarships, empowerment in career readiness through career tech education and mentoring. It also works with schools and community partners to support underserved students. The auto show is one of the organization’s biggest fundraising efforts.
“We came up with this idea to have an experience at the super car show display. We have a Lamborghini that kids or adults can get inside of. We have a NASCAR stock car that you can get in for a donation. We have model toy cars and a ton of merchandise,” the Southwest Philadelphia native says. “And so while you’ll be able to see the super car show display, you’ll also be able to live the super car life. Many of us, including myself, dream of driving these cars, so for a donation you’re able to get in a car, take pictures in that Lambo and fulfill a little piece of that dream while helping others fulfill their dreams.”
Suggs says the cars that will be on display next week (Feb. 8-17) at the Pennsylvania Convention Center event are among some of the fastest in the world.
“We are focusing on the fastest production cars, and that’s going to be our theme. We have a couple of surprises that we’re going to be bringing out. But you’ll be able to see, cars from 1980s, all the way up to present-day cars that broke the world record in speed. We’re going to be debuting the SSC Shelby SuperCars Tuatara. That’s going to be unveiled for the first time and that’s predicted to be the record-breaking car, which would be exceeding 300 miles per hour. I drive a Kia and so I could tell you that that’s beyond my comfort zone,” Suggs jokes.
All of the cars that the charity puts on display are from donors.
“Donors graciously allow the charity to showcase these cars for a greater purpose. Obviously, you know, one of the purposes is that young people or adults get to come to the show and see these cars and take pictures. But for us, the donors allow these cars to be entered into the show because they believe in what we’re doing,” Suggs says. “You know, for example, last year we raised $15,000 at the Philadelphia auto show to the generosity of those independents, which allowed us to complete You know, almost 100 hours of health education in Philadelphia schools and allowed us to serve and treat students through dental care, almost 2,000 students through dental care, career tech programs.”
Suggs says CF Charities is happy with the amount of fundraising that they have done through the auto show, but also really values the exposure the event provides.
“This is a special partnership for both of us. And when I say both of us, I’m talking about the Philadelphia Auto Dealers Association, CF Charities and the auto dealers caring for Kids Foundation, where we will be able to showcase our super exotic cars,” Suggs says. “These are rare cars that will never be seen properly without a show like this. Yes, we bring in these cool cars to display, but also at the same time we get to really showcase how we support young people as a result of the cars being there.”
