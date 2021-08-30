Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity held their second annual Donan Blassingale Moses 50th Year Luncheon over the weekend. The event celebrated brothers who have 50 or more years of membership. Held at the Flourtown Country Club, Chairperson Marvin H. Blassingale welcomed brothers from as far as Pittsburgh, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.
featured
Donan Blassingale Moses Luncheon celebrates long standing Kappa members
Most Popular
Articles
- Dobbins principal Shervon Thompson enters school year making history
- Philadelphia Board of Education unanimously passes COVID-19 vaccine mandate
- Merrick Garland, get tougher on the insurrectionists
- Pennsylvania GOP senators, accept reality, move on
- A Wedding Story: Jaléssa Mungin and MonElan Savage
- Philadelphia superintendent discusses COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
- Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist
- Peace rally in North Philadelphia targets at-risk youth
- Barbara "Barb" Billups, longtime speech pathologist, dies at 65
- COVID vaccination site opens for arriving Afghans
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.