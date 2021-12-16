Since birth, girls are taught how special dolls are. There is something about getting your first doll and carrying her around everywhere. It’s an unspoken bond that is formed. She’s your first companion, your first best friend. The “person” you try your hairdresser skills on. Unfortunately, dolls can be expensive. Imagine going through a rough patch in life and having to pick between buying a doll or food and shelter or clothing.
Understanding that dolls are important to a growing young lady and can be instrumental in providing friendship during a rough patch, Rev. Hilda Covington and her sisters started the “Dolls For Daughters” holiday toy drive to collect unwrapped dolls for young girls in need. Since 1996 her charity, Sisterhood Inc., has helped thousands of needy children by providing over 50,000 toys during the holidays. Not only that, but the organization also provides food, clothes, counseling services, spiritual advice and more.
Based in Burlington County, New Jersey, Sisterhood Inc. has supported not only the surrounding community but also spreading across several states. Covington’s passion for her community has been passed down to her family. Along with her mom Tiffiany Vaughn-Jones, nine-year-old London Jones will continue her great great aunt’s work.
Vaughn-Jones is the organizer and campaign spokesperson for WhatAboutOurDaughters?. Four years ago, Jones along with Dr. Covington’s daughter launched this “spin off” charity WhatAboutOurDaughters? In conjunction with her great aunts charity Sisterhood Inc., they are collecting monetary donations and/or new dolls for this national initiative Dolls For Daughters. It’s a family affair.
Vaughn-Jones' nine-year-old daughter London helps WhatAboutOurDaughters? with the doll shopping. She serves as the doll expert in the organization and is the face of the organization. She makes sure the dolls that are purchased are top notch. “I usually look at the prices and look at what she’s wearing and if it comes with stuff,” says London.
London is a doll connoisseur herself. “My favorite dolls are Barbies, American Girl dolls and Lalaloopsy,” says the nine year old. These are the kind of dolls she picks for the doll drive. Vaughn-Jones explained that the reason they doll shop at Target is because American Girl dolls can be expensive and Target’s “Our Generation Dolls are very close to American Dolls and their price point is between $25 to $35 dollars. That’s why the average doll donation that we ask for is $25 dollars, so that we are able to at least get the Our Generation Dolls.”
Dolls For Daughters will distribute the dolls purchased and collected to women’s shelters, women abuse organizations and other women’s organizations. They work with their various partners at these organizations to obtain a list of the girls and their ages. These dolls benefit homeless, foster and disadvantaged daughters. They work with Covenant House in New York, Covenant House in South Jersey, House Of Ruth in Washington DC, a couple of organizations in Delaware that are through transitional housing, Unity In The Community in Philadelphia and the Wawa Foundation Hunger Relief Drive, to name a few.
This drive typically serves between five to seven states. “This year we are looking to service South Carolina as well. We have a partner there on the ground collecting dolls and will be distributing to a couple of homeless shelters,” says Vaughn Jones. They have also expanded the Dolls For Daughters Drive to Chicago and are working with Bag Lady Outreach.
The efforts of these incredible women are not going unnoticed. They were highlighted by Philadelphia’s own Tamron Hall nationally on the her talk show. “I think it was exciting to see myself on TV. It made me feel like I was some movie star,” says London. When asked about her newfound fame London responded, “I wouldn’t say I’m famous. I would say I’m recognized.”
Last year Dolls For Daughters collected almost 500 dolls and they hope to match that number this year. The drive goes until Dec. 20 and dolls or money can be donated. Monetary donations can be sent via cash app $Dolls4Daughters. Mail donations can go to Sisterhood Inc. located at 132 E Broad St, Burlington, NJ 08016
The spirit of giving is ingrained in the family tapestry. London says, “It makes me feel good to give back to other kids. Like on Christmas, if you get a doll under the Christmas tree you’re thankful for it. You know that some of those kids don’t get the same thing that you do.” London also added when she grows up she will take over the toy drive and her daughter will become the doll shopper and expert.
